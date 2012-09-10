SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Improving demand from China and inventories at small Chinese refineries slowly falling should combine to strengthen the Asian fuel oil market, traders said on Monday. "Inventory levels at the teapot refineries are beginning to ease, so we expect to see some pick up in demand over the next few weeks," a Singapore-based fuel oil trader said. Asian fuel oil prices for 180-centistoke (cst) rose $2.90 to $694.75 a tonne, while 380-cst rose $2.90 to $679.90. * TENDERS: - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Sept. 13 delivery to Dolphin Pier, at a premium of $54.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought three 65,000-tonne parcels from Bakri and one 65,000-tonne parcel from Vitol, for October delivery, at a premium of $25.00-$26.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, CFR. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported CASH ($/T) ASIA Change % Prev RIC CLOSE Change Close Cargo - 180cst 694.75 2.90 0.42 691.85 <FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.30 0.05 1.18 4.25 <FO180-SIN DIF> Cargo - 380cst 679.90 2.90 0.43 677.00 <FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.65 0.00 0.00 3.65 <FO380-SIN DIF> Bunker 687.00 4.00 0.59 683.00 <BK380-B-S (Ex-wharf)- N> 380cst Bunker 7.10 1.10 18.33 6.00 (Ex-wharf) Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA Change % Prev RIC CLOSE Change Close (0830 GMT) Brent M1 114.96 1.11 0.97 113.85 <BRENTSGMc > 180cst M1 694.50 4.87 0.71 689.63 <FO180SGSW c1> 180cst M1/M2 4.63 -0.25 -5.12 4.88 <FO180SGSD c1> 180cst M2 689.88 5.13 0.75 684.75 <FO180SGSW c2> Visco M1 14.38 -0.25 -1.71 14.63 <FOVISSGDF c1> Visco M2 14.13 0.38 2.76 13.75 <FOVISSGDF c2> 380cst M1 680.13 5.13 0.76 675.00 <FO380SGSW c1> 380cst M1/M2 4.38 0.38 9.50 4.00 <FO380SGSD c1> 380cst M2 675.75 4.75 0.71 671.00 <FO380SGSW c2> Cracks -5.64 -0.14 2.55 -5.50 <FO180SGCK 180-Dubai M1 c1> Cracks -5.70 -0.12 2.15 -5.58 <FO180SGCK 180-Dubai M2 c2> East-West M1 39.00 0.50 1.30 38.50 <FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 36.50 0.00 0.00 36.50 <FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 655.50 4.37 0.67 651.13 <HFOFARAAM 1> Barges M1/M2 2.13 -0.75 -26.04 2.88 <HFOFARAAS c1> Barges M2 653.38 5.13 0.79 648.25 <HFOFARAAM 2> Crack -14.44 -0.32 2.27 -14.12 <HFOFARAAC Barges-Brent c1> M1 Crack -14.45 -0.18 1.26 -14.27 <HFOFARAAC Barges-Brent c2> M2 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)