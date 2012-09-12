SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Resurfacing Chinese demand, and swelling
concerns over supply flows tightening in Asia at the front-end of the fourth
quarter continued to keep the Asia fuel oil market well supported, traders said
on Wednesday.
As Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA scrambles to restart its largest refinery,
fuel oil consumers braced themselves for the possibility of losing a significant
chunk of arbitrage flows into the region.
Venezuela routinely exports up to 8 million barrels of fuel oil into Asia
through Petrochina. Between 2-4 million barrels are supplied into China, while
the rest ends up in the Singapore bunker market.
This month PetroChina is expected to ship about 8 million barrels of
Venezuelan fuel oil into China double its usual volumes.
A shortage of fuel oil here in Singapore will directly impact the marine
fuels supply, traders said.
Singapore is the world's top bunkering port and typically sells
380-centistoke (cst) 500-cst to vessels calling in for refuelling.
"We are going to have a situation where the bunker market will see a
shortage if the disruption of flows from Venezuela into Singapore takes place
over an extended period," a Singapore based bunker trader said.
"There may be a lot of oil in the market but it's not the right quality."
The Singapore fuel oil market has been hit in recent months by a shortage of
on-specification supply that has kept bunker premiums at around $7 a tonne about
$2-$3 over the average.
"A severe supply shortage and we can see that premium running up into double
digits," a bunker trader said.
Fuel oil October/November timspread, which turns prompt next week, rose for
a third consecutive session to a backwardation of $4.25 on the Asian close,
euters assessment showed.
* CASH DEALS: One 180-cst trade
- Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes, for Sept. 27-Oct 1 loading, from Mitsui at a
premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 699.00 2.85 0.41 696.15 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 3.95 0.05 1.28 3.90 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 686.15 2.25 0.33 683.90 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 4.30 -0.05 -1.15 4.35 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 693.00 3.00 0.43 690.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.85 0.75 12.30 6.10
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 116.13 1.15 1.00 114.98
180cst M1 699.25 3.37 0.48 695.88
180cst M1/M2 4.00 0.25 6.67 3.75
180cst M2 695.25 3.12 0.45 692.13
Visco M1 13.50 0.50 3.85 13.00
Visco M2 13.25 0.50 3.92 12.75
380cst M1 685.75 2.87 0.42 682.88
380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.25 7.14 3.50
380cst M2 682.00 2.62 0.39 679.38
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.82 -0.37 6.79 -5.45
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.87 -0.36 6.53 -5.51
East-West M1 39.25 0.00 0.00 39.25
East-West M2 36.50 -0.75 -2.01 37.25
Barges M1 660.00 3.37 0.51 656.63
Barges M1/M2 1.25 -0.50 -28.57 1.75
Barges M2 658.75 3.87 0.59 654.88
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.78 -0.55 3.87 -14.23
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.81 -0.57 4.00 -14.24
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)