SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday, with the prompt inter-month spreads flipping into backwardation amid recovering demand for straight-run fuel oil in China. The November/December inter-month spread was valued at a backwardation of 13 cents a tonne by the Asian close, strongest in a week, according to Reuters data. In a backwardated market, front-month prices were higher than those in the future, which typically indicated strong prompt demand. With inventories declining, China's teapot refiners have entered the market to enquire about November-loading cargoes, trade sources said. The refiners have mainly stayed at the sidelines for the last few weeks as crude prices were high. Winter stockpiling may also provide support to the market, with Pakistan State Oil likely to buy five 65,000-tonne cargoes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), and one 55,000-tonne of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for delivery over December-January. The HSFO cargoes are likely to be supplied by Mercuria, Swiss Singapore and Bakri at premiums of $26.00-$27.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes, while Gunvor may supply the LSFO cargo at a premium of around $70.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypeteco) bought 20,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Oct. 27 delivery to DES Colombo, from Indonesian firm Bumi Siak at a premium of $25.83 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. The refiner also bought 20,000 tonnes of LSFO from Bumi Siak at a premium of $88.45 a tonne to Singapore quotes, CFR. Ceypetco may be forced to shut its 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) refiner from Thursday for up to two weeks if efforts to secure alternative supplies to Iranian crude fail, the company said. * TENDERS: - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 22-24 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Oct. 23, with a two-day validity. - MRPL is also offering 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Nov. 25-27 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Oct. 23, with a two-day validity. - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought 20,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 20,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO), for Oct. 27 delivery, from Bumi Siak at a premium of $25.83 and $88.45 a tonne to Singapore quotes, respectively. - Indian Oil Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 2-4 lifting from Chennai, to BP at a discount of $6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. * CASH DEALS: No deals CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 648.60 -6.30 -0.96 654.90 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.60 0.35 28.00 1.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 636.50 -5.85 -0.91 642.35 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.65 0.25 17.86 1.40 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 641.00 -6.00 -0.93 647.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.50 -0.15 -3.23 4.65 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 110.21 -2.49 -2.21 112.70 180cst M1 647.00 -6.63 -1.01 653.63 180cst M1/M2 0.13 0.26 -200.00 -0.13 180cst M2 646.88 -6.87 -1.05 653.75 Visco M1 12.13 -0.50 -3.96 12.63 Visco M2 12.63 -0.37 -2.85 13.00 380cst M1 634.88 -6.12 -0.95 641.00 380cst M1/M2 0.63 0.38 152.00 0.25 380cst M2 634.88 -6.12 -0.95 641.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -7.86 1.15 -12.76 -9.01 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -7.26 1.19 -14.08 -8.45 East-West M1 37.00 0.50 1.37 36.50 East-West M2 36.38 -0.25 -0.68 36.63 Barges M1 610.00 -7.13 -1.16 617.13 Barges M1/M2 -0.50 -0.50 #DIV/0! 0.00 Barges M2 610.50 -6.63 -1.07 617.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.29 1.47 -8.28 -17.76 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.44 1.36 -8.10 -16.80 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)