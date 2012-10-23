SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Asia's fuel oil inter-month spreads extended gains on Tuesday, with the prompt November/December spread inching up to its higest in nearly two weeks. The contract gained 25 cents to a backwardation of 38 cents a tonne by the Asian close, its strongest level since Oct. 19, according to Reuters data. South Korea's East-West Power came forward to seek its second high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo for November delivery. The utility floated a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of HSFO for Nov. 16-20 delivery to the port of Ulsan. The tender closes on Oct. 29. EWP last bought 50,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Nov. 1-5 delivery to Ulsan, from Mercuria at a low premium of 68 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. Stockpiling ahead of the peak winter season by utilities has provided some support to inter-month spreads, which came under pressure of ample supply coming from the West, Middle East and India. A combination of weaker crude prices and falling inventories are also encouraging Chinese independent refiners, that use straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock, to seek supply. Reflecting an improve in sentiment, Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd sold a November loading cargo at a narrower discount than what it last fetched. It sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil, for Nov. 4-12 lifting from Mumbai, to Marubeni at a discount of $19.00-$20.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. It last sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 16-20 loading from Vizag, also to Marubeni at a discount of $23.00-$25.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. * TENDERS: - South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) is seeking 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Nov. 16-20 delivery to Ulsan, via tender which closes on Oct. 29. - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) sold 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 4-12 lifting from Mumbai, to Marubeni at a discount of $19.00-$20.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Saudi Aramco sold 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Nov. 13-15 lifting from Yanbu, to Shell at a discount of $25.00-$26.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. * CASH DEALS: No deals CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 645.95 -2.65 -0.41 648.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.55 -0.05 -3.13 1.60 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 633.65 -2.85 -0.45 636.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.25 -0.40 -24.24 1.65 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 638.50 -2.50 -0.39 641.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.85 0.35 7.78 4.50 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.17 -1.04 -0.94 110.21 180cst M1 644.38 -2.62 -0.40 647.00 180cst M1/M2 0.38 0.25 192.31 0.13 180cst M2 644.00 -2.88 -0.45 646.88 Visco M1 12.00 -0.13 -1.07 12.13 Visco M2 12.75 0.12 0.95 12.63 380cst M1 632.38 -2.50 -0.39 634.88 380cst M1/M2 1.13 0.50 79.37 0.63 380cst M2 632.38 -2.50 -0.39 634.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -7.34 0.52 -6.62 -7.86 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.59 0.67 -9.23 -7.26 East-West M1 37.63 0.63 1.70 37.00 East-West M2 37.38 1.00 2.75 36.38 Barges M1 606.75 -3.25 -0.53 610.00 Barges M1/M2 0.13 0.63 -126.00 -0.50 Barges M2 606.63 -3.87 -0.63 610.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.84 0.45 -2.76 -16.29 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.99 0.45 -2.91 -15.44 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)