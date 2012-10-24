SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Asia's fuel oil prompt inter-month swaps spread flipped into negative territory on Wednesday, coming under pressure from oil major Shell's selling spree, industry sources said. The November/December inter-month spread lost 50 cents to a contango of 13 cents a tonne by the Asian close, weakest in four sessions, according to Reuters data. In a contango market, front-month prices were lower than those in the future, which typically indicated weak prompt demand. Fuel oil's prompt inter-month spread has been hovering near parity, and flipping between backwardation and contango since early this month. Shell was seen actively selling down the November/December contract, offloading 175,000 tonnes during the trading window. The oil major also sold 85,000 tonnes of the November fixed-price swaps contract. The physical market was active as well, keeping premiums steady. Four deals were done during the physical trading window, after the past two muted sessions. The market also see some support as utilities started stockpiling for the winter. South Korea's Western Power (WP) came forward to seek two 30,000-tonne cargoes for November delivery to Pyongtaek. The utility previously bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Nov. 3-7 delivery, from Mitsui at a premium of around $31.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Japan's oil demand for power generation is expected to rebound from January, but traders said premiums are unlikely to return to March's high of close to $200.00 a tonne to Platts quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) Japan basis as refineries are producing enough to meet demand. "This winter should be a market for LNG and coal, not oil," a trader said. "I don't see premiums going up too much this winter, at most around $130 a tonne, even if LSFO consumption is healthy." Japanese stocks of high sulphur C-type fuel oil for the week to Oct. 20 increased by 3 percent to 1.59 million kilolitres, while low sulphur stocks fell 4 percent to 0.89 million kilolitres, data by Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. * TENDERS: - South Korea's Western Power is seeking two 30,000-tonne cargoes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Nov. 18-22 and Nov. 26-30 delivery to Pyongtaek, via tender which closes on Oct. 30. * CASH DEALS: Four 380-cst deals - BP bought 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 8-12 loading, from Mercuria at a premium of $1.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - BP bought 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 8-12 loading, from Mercuria at a premium of $1.25 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 13-17 loading, from Mercuria at $628.00 a tonne. - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 8-12 loading, from Gunvor at $628.00 a tonne. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 638.25 -7.70 -1.19 645.95 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.50 -0.05 -3.23 1.55 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 626.10 -7.55 -1.19 633.65 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 631.00 -7.50 -1.17 638.50 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.90 0.05 1.03 4.85 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.46 -0.71 -0.65 109.17 180cst M1 636.75 -7.63 -1.18 644.38 180cst M1/M2 -0.13 -0.51 -134.21 0.38 180cst M2 636.88 -7.12 -1.11 644.00 Visco M1 11.88 -0.12 -1.00 12.00 Visco M2 12.50 -0.25 -1.96 12.75 380cst M1 624.88 -7.50 -1.19 632.38 380cst M1/M2 0.50 -0.63 -55.75 1.13 380cst M2 624.38 -6.87 -1.09 631.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -7.78 -0.44 5.99 -7.34 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.98 -0.39 5.92 -6.59 East-West M1 37.75 0.12 0.32 37.63 East-West M2 37.50 0.12 0.32 37.38 Barges M1 599.00 -7.75 -1.28 606.75 Barges M1/M2 -0.38 -0.51 -392.31 0.13 Barges M2 599.38 -7.25 -1.20 606.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.25 -0.41 2.59 -15.84 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.25 -0.26 1.73 -14.99 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)