SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Asia's fuel oil cracks weakened further on Tuesday, with the front-month November discount widening to its lowest in more than 17 months, as demand continued to be depressed. Fuel oil's November crack widened a dollar to a discount of $10.22 a barrel to Dubai crude, its weakest since May. 11 last year, Reuters data showed. Traders said that demand from the utility and bunker markets has been lacklustre, pressuring prices. Winter temperatures in Japan are expected to be mild, which will likely curb demand. Furthermore, power plants may also use more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal instead of direct-burning crude and fuel oil. South Korean demand, on the other hand, was healthy with East-West Power (EWP) securing its second cargo for November. The utility bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for delivery on Nov. 16-20 to Ulsan, from Mercuria at a premium of $1.02 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. It last bought a similar cargo for Nov. 1-5 delivery from Mercuria at a premium of 68 cents a tonne to Singapore quotes, CFR. Pakistan State Oil bought 325,000 tonnes of HSFO via its recent tender, but did not award the low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargo as it received only one offer. Instead, the company has now extended the validity of LSFO tender to Nov. 4, trade sources said. PSO also deferred for the second time the closing and validity dates of its rare term tender to buy 2 million tonnes of HSFO for delivery over a 12-month period. The tender now closes on Nov. 12, with offers to remain valid until Dec. 31, according to a tender document. Reflecting the depressed sentiment, fuel oil's prompt November/December inter-month discount widened to a three-week low of $1.00 a tonne in contango by the Asian close. * TENDERS: - South Korea's East-West Power (EWP) bought 50,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Nov. 16-20 delivery to Ulsan, from Mercuria at a premium of $1.02 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. - India's Essar Oil sold 60,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Nov. 12-16 lifting from Vadinar, to BP at a premium of $6.00 a barrel to Dubai crude, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) deferred the validity date of a tender to buy LSFO. The tender is now valid until Nov. 4. - PSO also deferred the closing and validity dates of its term tender to buy 2 million tonnes of HSFO for delivery over a 12-month period. The tender now closes on Nov. 12, with offers to remain valid until Dec. 31. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst deal - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 25-29 loading, to Mercuria at parity to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 627.30 -8.75 -1.38 636.05 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -0.30 -0.95 -146.15 0.65 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 617.60 -7.20 -1.15 624.80 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.75 -0.25 -25.00 1.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 622.00 -7.00 -1.11 629.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 4.40 0.20 4.76 4.20 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 109.56 0.81 0.74 108.75 180cst M1 627.38 -8.00 -1.26 635.38 180cst M1/M2 -1.00 -0.87 669.23 -0.13 180cst M2 628.38 -7.12 -1.12 635.50 Visco M1 10.50 -1.00 -8.70 11.50 Visco M2 11.63 -0.87 -6.96 12.50 380cst M1 616.88 -7.00 -1.12 623.88 380cst M1/M2 0.13 -0.75 -85.23 0.88 380cst M2 616.75 -6.25 -1.00 623.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -10.22 -1.73 20.38 -8.49 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -9.04 -1.51 20.05 -7.53 East-West M1 36.25 -0.25 -0.68 36.50 East-West M2 36.50 -0.50 -1.35 37.00 Barges M1 591.13 -7.75 -1.29 598.88 Barges M1/M2 -0.75 -1.13 -297.37 0.38 Barges M2 591.88 -6.62 -1.11 598.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.50 -1.83 10.98 -16.67 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.93 -1.55 10.08 -15.38 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by Jason Neely)