SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Asia's fuel oil market spreads weakened further on Friday, with the balance of the November/December intermonth spread hitting a new two-year low, as bearish sentiment due to a supply glut persisted. The spread was valued at a contango of $2.00 a tonne by the Asian close, the weakest it has been since Oct. 25, according to Reuters data. In a contango market, front-month prices were lower than those in the future, which indicated a weaker prompt market. Adding to supply, India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd came forward to offer 25,000 tonnes of the 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil via a tender. The cargo is to load from the port of Mumbai on Nov. 20-25, and the tender closes on Nov. 6, with a one-day validity. Fellow Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp sold a mid-November loading cargo of 380-cst to Vitol at a discount of around $17.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board basis. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold an early-November loading high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo at a premium of $3.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The cargo likely went to Vitol. Eyes are on China's teapot refiners, whose demand for straight-run fuel oil could help to soak up supply, traders said. Appetite for November cargoes has been lacklustre due to subdued distillates demand. However, some enquiries were seen for December delivery cargoes. Teapot refiners use straight-run fuel oil as a feedstock. Japanese winter demand for power generation, which typically peaks in January and February, could also provide some support to the market. Fuel oil's prompt December crack narrowed a slight 3 cents to a discount of $9.38 a barrel to Dubai crude, Reuters assessment showed. * TENDERS: - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) is offering 25,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 20-25 lifting from Mumbai, via tender which closes on Nov. 6, with a one-day validity. - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Nov. 15-17 lifting from Vizag, to Vitol at a discount of around $17.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis. - Taiwan's Formusa Petrochemical Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Nov. 9-11 lifting from Mailiao, to Vitol at a premium of $3.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a FOB basis. * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 22-26 loading, to Vitol at a discount of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Nov. 22-26 loading, to oil major BP at a discount of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 615.80 -5.00 -0.81 620.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -1.50 -1.15 328.57 -0.35 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 609.55 -3.05 -0.50 612.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.60 0.00 0.00 0.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 613.00 -3.00 -0.49 616.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.45 0.05 1.47 3.40 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.71 -0.93 -0.86 108.64 180cst M1 616.75 -4.00 -0.64 620.75 180cst M1/M2 -2.00 -0.50 33.33 -1.50 180cst M2 618.75 -3.50 -0.56 622.25 Visco M1 7.75 -1.00 -11.43 8.75 Visco M2 10.00 -0.50 -4.76 10.50 380cst M1 609.00 -3.00 -0.49 612.00 380cst M1/M2 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.25 380cst M2 608.75 -3.00 -0.49 611.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.38 0.03 -0.32 -9.41 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.41 0.04 -0.47 -8.45 East-West M1 35.75 -1.25 -3.38 37.00 East-West M2 35.88 -1.12 -3.03 37.00 Barges M1 581.00 -2.75 -0.47 583.75 Barges M1/M2 -1.88 -0.38 25.33 -1.50 Barges M2 582.88 -2.37 -0.40 585.25 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -18.04 0.56 -3.01 -18.60 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.86 0.16 -0.94 -17.02 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)