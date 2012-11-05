SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Asia's fuel oil market started the week
extending losses, with inter-month spreads weakening across the 12-month forward
curve amid an over-supplied market, traders said on Monday.
The balance of the November/December spread widened in contango to a fresh
over-two-year low of $2.63 a tonne, 63 cents wider than the previous session,
according to Reuters data.
In a contango market, front-month prices are lower than those in the future,
which indicating a weaker prompt market.
Bunker demand, which has been hit by a battered shipping industry and global
economic slowdown, has not picked up despite the falling flat prices, and
traders are doubtful annual bunker sales in Singapore could match last year's
record volumes.
Singapore term bunker fuel contracts for November were concluded at premiums
of $3.50-$4.00 a tonne, lower than the previous month's $5.00-$6.00 a tonne.
Demand from China's teapot refineries, while likely to pick up towards the
end of year, may not be sufficient to absorb supply, traders said.
Pakistan State Oil reissued a tender to buy low sulphur fuel oil
(LSFO) after it failed to make any purchases due to lukewarm responses to its
previous tender.
The company is seeking up to two 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO, one firm and
one optional, for delivery over December-January to Karachi. The tender closes
on Nov. 12, with offers to remain valid until Nov. 17, according to a tender
document.
Fuel oil's prompt December crack narrowed a slight 4 cents to a discount of
$9.34 a barrel to Dubai crude, Reuters assessment showed.
* TENDERS:
- Taiwan's CPC Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for
second-half November lifting from Kaohsiung, to Trafigura at a premium of
$80.00-$90.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
- Pakistan State Oil is seeking two 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO, for
delivery over December-January to Karachi, via tender which closes on Nov. 12,
with offers to remain valid until Nov. 17.
* CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals
- Gunvor bought two 20,000-tonne parcels, for Nov. 20-24 loading, from
PetroChina at a discount of $3.50 a tonne to balance November quotes, which is
equivalent to a discount of around $3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 598.70 -17.10 -2.78 615.80 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst -2.40 -0.90 60.00 -1.50 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 592.50 -17.05 -2.80 609.55 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst -0.25 -0.85 -141.67 0.60 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 596.00 -17.00 -2.77 613.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.50 0.05 1.45 3.45
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 105.17 -2.54 -2.36 107.71
180cst M1 600.13 -16.62 -2.69 616.75
180cst M1/M2 -2.63 -0.63 31.50 -2.00
180cst M2 602.75 -16.00 -2.59 618.75
Visco M1 7.63 -0.12 -1.55 7.75
Visco M2 9.63 -0.37 -3.70 10.00
380cst M1 592.50 -16.50 -2.71 609.00
380cst M1/M2 -0.63 -0.88 -352.00 0.25
380cst M2 593.13 -15.62 -2.57 608.75
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.34 0.04 -0.43 -9.38
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.27 0.14 -1.66 -8.41
East-West M1 34.00 -1.75 -4.90 35.75
East-West M2 34.75 -1.13 -3.15 35.88
Barges M1 566.13 -14.87 -2.56 581.00
Barges M1/M2 -1.88 0.00 0.00 -1.88
Barges M2 568.00 -14.88 -2.55 582.88
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -17.78 0.26 -1.44 -18.04
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.61 0.25 -1.48 -16.86
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)