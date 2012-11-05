SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Asia's fuel oil market started the week extending losses, with inter-month spreads weakening across the 12-month forward curve amid an over-supplied market, traders said on Monday. The balance of the November/December spread widened in contango to a fresh over-two-year low of $2.63 a tonne, 63 cents wider than the previous session, according to Reuters data. In a contango market, front-month prices are lower than those in the future, which indicating a weaker prompt market. Bunker demand, which has been hit by a battered shipping industry and global economic slowdown, has not picked up despite the falling flat prices, and traders are doubtful annual bunker sales in Singapore could match last year's record volumes. Singapore term bunker fuel contracts for November were concluded at premiums of $3.50-$4.00 a tonne, lower than the previous month's $5.00-$6.00 a tonne. Demand from China's teapot refineries, while likely to pick up towards the end of year, may not be sufficient to absorb supply, traders said. Pakistan State Oil reissued a tender to buy low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) after it failed to make any purchases due to lukewarm responses to its previous tender. The company is seeking up to two 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO, one firm and one optional, for delivery over December-January to Karachi. The tender closes on Nov. 12, with offers to remain valid until Nov. 17, according to a tender document. Fuel oil's prompt December crack narrowed a slight 4 cents to a discount of $9.34 a barrel to Dubai crude, Reuters assessment showed. * TENDERS: - Taiwan's CPC Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of straight-run LSFO, for second-half November lifting from Kaohsiung, to Trafigura at a premium of $80.00-$90.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - Pakistan State Oil is seeking two 55,000-tonne cargoes of LSFO, for delivery over December-January to Karachi, via tender which closes on Nov. 12, with offers to remain valid until Nov. 17. * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst deals - Gunvor bought two 20,000-tonne parcels, for Nov. 20-24 loading, from PetroChina at a discount of $3.50 a tonne to balance November quotes, which is equivalent to a discount of around $3.70 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 598.70 -17.10 -2.78 615.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -2.40 -0.90 60.00 -1.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 592.50 -17.05 -2.80 609.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst -0.25 -0.85 -141.67 0.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 596.00 -17.00 -2.77 613.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 3.50 0.05 1.45 3.45 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.17 -2.54 -2.36 107.71 180cst M1 600.13 -16.62 -2.69 616.75 180cst M1/M2 -2.63 -0.63 31.50 -2.00 180cst M2 602.75 -16.00 -2.59 618.75 Visco M1 7.63 -0.12 -1.55 7.75 Visco M2 9.63 -0.37 -3.70 10.00 380cst M1 592.50 -16.50 -2.71 609.00 380cst M1/M2 -0.63 -0.88 -352.00 0.25 380cst M2 593.13 -15.62 -2.57 608.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -9.34 0.04 -0.43 -9.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -8.27 0.14 -1.66 -8.41 East-West M1 34.00 -1.75 -4.90 35.75 East-West M2 34.75 -1.13 -3.15 35.88 Barges M1 566.13 -14.87 -2.56 581.00 Barges M1/M2 -1.88 0.00 0.00 -1.88 Barges M2 568.00 -14.88 -2.55 582.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -17.78 0.26 -1.44 -18.04 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -16.61 0.25 -1.48 -16.86 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; editing by William Hardy)