SINGAPORE, Dec 23 VESSEL CHARTERER LOAD PORT ARRIVAL SIZE LOAD DATE ARRIVAL FRT ('000T) ($'000) JANUARY - NORTH ASIA KALLIOPI PetroChina Caribbean China 270 11/12/2013 25/01/2014 NA FAMENNE PetroChina Caribbean China 270 2/12/2013 23/01/2014 4950 FRONT SK Energy Rotterdam, Ulsan 140 8/12/2013 26/01/2014 4250 NJORD Netherlands ZENITH SK Energy Tallinn, Ulsan 140 1/12/2013 15/01/2014 3600 SPIRIT Estonia RIO GENOA Mercuria Tallinn, Zhoushan, 130 7/12/2013 15/01/2014 NA Estonia China SKS SPEY SK Energy Kerch, Ulsan 140 25/12/2013 15/01/2014 3500 Ukraine TOTAL 1090 JANUARY - SINGAPORE SAFWA CNR Caribbean Singapore 270 late Dec late Jan NA SKS SALUDA Solal Kerch, Singapore 140 early Jan late Jan 3500 Ukraine PROFIT Koch Tallinn, Singapore 140 late Dec late Jan 3800 Estonia ORACLE Shell Mexico Singapore 70 6/12/2013 27/01/2014 NA GENMAR Mercuria US Gulf Coast Singapore 130 15/12/2013 26/01/2014 3000 MANIATE PHOENIX ST Malta Singapore 80 25/12/2013 25/01/2014 2600-350 HOPE Shipping 0 OTTOMAN BP Rotterdam, Singapore 130 25/12/2013 25/01/2014 3500 EQUITY Netherlands MARIA Westport US Gulf Coast Singapore 130 14/12/2013 24/01/2014 2850 CE WAVE Litasco Klaipeda, Singapore 90 14/12/2013 23/01/2014 2200-260 Lithuania 0 SEACROSS Newton Novorossiysk, Singapore 140 25/12/2013 20/01/2014 NA Russia UNITED Koch Skaw, United Singapore 130 20/12/2013 19/01/2014 3000 IDEAL Kingdom CE VENTURE Litasco Bourgas, Singapore 80 27/12/2013 16/01/2014 NA Bulgaria KNOCK Mercuria US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 26/11/2013 15/01/2014 NA CLUNE NICOLAOS Trafigura US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 30/11/2013 13/01/2014 NA EUROSPIRIT Solal Kerch, Singapore 130 22/12/2013 11/01/2014 NA Ukraine ASTRO Solal Kerch, Singapore 130 18/12/2013 11/01/2014 NA PHOENIX Ukraine OVERSEAS CNR US Gulf Coast Singapore 80 23/11/203 10/01/2014 NA BERYL ALTEREGO PetroChina Bonaire Singapore 270 2/12/2013 9/01/2014 NA Terminal, US M.T.TENJUN PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 270 24/11/2013 6/01/2014 NA Bahamas CRESCENT Litasco Limassol, Singapore 130 22/12/2013 8/01/2014 2350 MOON Cyprus AMOUREUX PMI US West Coast Singapore 140 3/12/2013 5/01/2014 NA NECTAR CNR Bonaire Singapore 80 24/11/2013 3/01/2014 NA Terminal, US NEREO CNR Houston, USGC Singapore 80 16/11/2013 2/01/2014 NA TOTAL 3120 DECEMBER - NORTH ASIA MAERSK PetroChina Bonaire Qingdao, 270 14/11/2013 31/12/2013 NA SONIA Terminal China SEEB PetroChina Freeport, Zhoushan, 270 6/11/2013 27/12/2013 3350 Bahamas China GENMAR SK Energy Muuga - Port Ulsan, 140 9/11/2013 18/12/2013 3400 KARA G of Tallinn South Korea RIO CNR Freeport, Chiba, 130 26/10/2013 16/12/2013 NA ORINOCO Bahamas Japan ORANGE CNR Rotterdam, Taiwan and 100 3/11/2013 5/12/2013 NA STARS Netherlands South Korea COSBRIGHT PetroChina Bonaire Zhoushan, 270 13/10/2013 3/12/2013 3325 LAKE Terminal China TOTAL 1180 DECEMBER - SINGAPORE TI TOPAZ PetroChina Caribbean Singapore 270 19/11/2013 30/12/2013 4100 ALMI GLOBE Castleton New Orleans, Singapore 130 22/11/2013 30/12/2013 2525 US Gulf Coast DELTA Westport Houston, USGC Singapore 130 10/11/2013 29/12/2013 2525 COMMANDER and Aruba, Venezuela LAYLA PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 270 23/11/2013 29/12/2013 3350 Bahamas ALTEREGO Solal Kerch, Singapore 100 20/11/2013 27/12/2013 II Ukraine SHENLONG Vitol Rotterdam Linggi, 135 25/11/2013 27/12/2013 2600 SPIRIT Malaysia OKLAHOMA Petrobras Brazil Singapore 100 22/11/2013 27/12/2013 NA DILONG Gunvor Limassol, Singapore 130 4/12/2013 25/12/2013 2600 SPIRIT Cyprus WHITE MOON Westport New Orleans, Singapore 140 7/11/2013 23/12/2013 2600 US Gulf Coast FRONT Mercuria St Rose, US Singapore 140 15/11/2013 23/12/2013 NA MELODY Gulf Coast DIMITRIS P Koch Ust Luga, Singapore 140 15/11/2013 18/12/2013 3200 Russia OTTOMAN Mocoh Malta/Marsaxl Singapore 130 22/11/2013 17/12/2013 NA NOBILITY okk ALYARMOUK CNR Kerch, Singapore 100 12/11/2013 15/12/2013 NA Ukraine GENMAR Gunvor STS Cyprus Batam 140 23/11/2013 13/12/2013 2200 SPARTIATE Island, Indonesia ASTRA PMI Puerto Singapore 130 5/11/2013 12/12/2013 NA Armuelles, Chiriqui MONTESPERA Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 130 15/11/2013 11/12/2013 2625 NZA Netherlands AEGEAN Litasco STS Cyprus Tanjung 140 7/11/2013 10/12/2013 2400 HORIZON Pelepas, Malaysia CAP LEON Solal STS Kerch, Singapore 140 19/11/2013 9/12/2013 2400 Ukraine JANA PetroChina Bonaire Singapore 270 30/10/2013 8/12/2013 NA Terminal RED MOON Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 5/11/2013 6/12/2013 2400 Netherlands SONANGOL Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 9/11/2013 10/12/2013 2750 HUILA Netherlands ALMI Phillips66 US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 18/10/2013 10/12/2013 2525 NAVIGATOR and Oranjestad (Aruba) Anchorage VENTURE PetroChina Galveston, US Singapore 270 22/10/2013 9/12/2013 NA SPIRIT Gulf Coast ALMI Westport US Gulf Singapore 130 6/10/213 2/12/2013 3200 EXPLORER Coast/Mexico TOTAL 3685 (Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Richard Pullin)