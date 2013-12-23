SINGAPORE, Dec 23
VESSEL CHARTERER LOAD PORT ARRIVAL SIZE LOAD DATE ARRIVAL FRT
('000T) ($'000)
JANUARY -
NORTH ASIA
KALLIOPI PetroChina Caribbean China 270 11/12/2013 25/01/2014 NA
FAMENNE PetroChina Caribbean China 270 2/12/2013 23/01/2014 4950
FRONT SK Energy Rotterdam, Ulsan 140 8/12/2013 26/01/2014 4250
NJORD Netherlands
ZENITH SK Energy Tallinn, Ulsan 140 1/12/2013 15/01/2014 3600
SPIRIT Estonia
RIO GENOA Mercuria Tallinn, Zhoushan, 130 7/12/2013 15/01/2014 NA
Estonia China
SKS SPEY SK Energy Kerch, Ulsan 140 25/12/2013 15/01/2014 3500
Ukraine
TOTAL 1090
JANUARY -
SINGAPORE
SAFWA CNR Caribbean Singapore 270 late Dec late Jan NA
SKS SALUDA Solal Kerch, Singapore 140 early Jan late Jan 3500
Ukraine
PROFIT Koch Tallinn, Singapore 140 late Dec late Jan 3800
Estonia
ORACLE Shell Mexico Singapore 70 6/12/2013 27/01/2014 NA
GENMAR Mercuria US Gulf Coast Singapore 130 15/12/2013 26/01/2014 3000
MANIATE
PHOENIX ST Malta Singapore 80 25/12/2013 25/01/2014 2600-350
HOPE Shipping 0
OTTOMAN BP Rotterdam, Singapore 130 25/12/2013 25/01/2014 3500
EQUITY Netherlands
MARIA Westport US Gulf Coast Singapore 130 14/12/2013 24/01/2014 2850
CE WAVE Litasco Klaipeda, Singapore 90 14/12/2013 23/01/2014 2200-260
Lithuania 0
SEACROSS Newton Novorossiysk, Singapore 140 25/12/2013 20/01/2014 NA
Russia
UNITED Koch Skaw, United Singapore 130 20/12/2013 19/01/2014 3000
IDEAL Kingdom
CE VENTURE Litasco Bourgas, Singapore 80 27/12/2013 16/01/2014 NA
Bulgaria
KNOCK Mercuria US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 26/11/2013 15/01/2014 NA
CLUNE
NICOLAOS Trafigura US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 30/11/2013 13/01/2014 NA
EUROSPIRIT Solal Kerch, Singapore 130 22/12/2013 11/01/2014 NA
Ukraine
ASTRO Solal Kerch, Singapore 130 18/12/2013 11/01/2014 NA
PHOENIX Ukraine
OVERSEAS CNR US Gulf Coast Singapore 80 23/11/203 10/01/2014 NA
BERYL
ALTEREGO PetroChina Bonaire Singapore 270 2/12/2013 9/01/2014 NA
Terminal, US
M.T.TENJUN PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 270 24/11/2013 6/01/2014 NA
Bahamas
CRESCENT Litasco Limassol, Singapore 130 22/12/2013 8/01/2014 2350
MOON Cyprus
AMOUREUX PMI US West Coast Singapore 140 3/12/2013 5/01/2014 NA
NECTAR CNR Bonaire Singapore 80 24/11/2013 3/01/2014 NA
Terminal, US
NEREO CNR Houston, USGC Singapore 80 16/11/2013 2/01/2014 NA
TOTAL 3120
DECEMBER -
NORTH ASIA
MAERSK PetroChina Bonaire Qingdao, 270 14/11/2013 31/12/2013 NA
SONIA Terminal China
SEEB PetroChina Freeport, Zhoushan, 270 6/11/2013 27/12/2013 3350
Bahamas China
GENMAR SK Energy Muuga - Port Ulsan, 140 9/11/2013 18/12/2013 3400
KARA G of Tallinn South
Korea
RIO CNR Freeport, Chiba, 130 26/10/2013 16/12/2013 NA
ORINOCO Bahamas Japan
ORANGE CNR Rotterdam, Taiwan and 100 3/11/2013 5/12/2013 NA
STARS Netherlands South
Korea
COSBRIGHT PetroChina Bonaire Zhoushan, 270 13/10/2013 3/12/2013 3325
LAKE Terminal China
TOTAL 1180
DECEMBER -
SINGAPORE
TI TOPAZ PetroChina Caribbean Singapore 270 19/11/2013 30/12/2013 4100
ALMI GLOBE Castleton New Orleans, Singapore 130 22/11/2013 30/12/2013 2525
US Gulf Coast
DELTA Westport Houston, USGC Singapore 130 10/11/2013 29/12/2013 2525
COMMANDER and Aruba,
Venezuela
LAYLA PetroChina Freeport, Singapore 270 23/11/2013 29/12/2013 3350
Bahamas
ALTEREGO Solal Kerch, Singapore 100 20/11/2013 27/12/2013
II Ukraine
SHENLONG Vitol Rotterdam Linggi, 135 25/11/2013 27/12/2013 2600
SPIRIT Malaysia
OKLAHOMA Petrobras Brazil Singapore 100 22/11/2013 27/12/2013 NA
DILONG Gunvor Limassol, Singapore 130 4/12/2013 25/12/2013 2600
SPIRIT Cyprus
WHITE MOON Westport New Orleans, Singapore 140 7/11/2013 23/12/2013 2600
US Gulf Coast
FRONT Mercuria St Rose, US Singapore 140 15/11/2013 23/12/2013 NA
MELODY Gulf Coast
DIMITRIS P Koch Ust Luga, Singapore 140 15/11/2013 18/12/2013 3200
Russia
OTTOMAN Mocoh Malta/Marsaxl Singapore 130 22/11/2013 17/12/2013 NA
NOBILITY okk
ALYARMOUK CNR Kerch, Singapore 100 12/11/2013 15/12/2013 NA
Ukraine
GENMAR Gunvor STS Cyprus Batam 140 23/11/2013 13/12/2013 2200
SPARTIATE Island,
Indonesia
ASTRA PMI Puerto Singapore 130 5/11/2013 12/12/2013 NA
Armuelles,
Chiriqui
MONTESPERA Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 130 15/11/2013 11/12/2013 2625
NZA Netherlands
AEGEAN Litasco STS Cyprus Tanjung 140 7/11/2013 10/12/2013 2400
HORIZON Pelepas,
Malaysia
CAP LEON Solal STS Kerch, Singapore 140 19/11/2013 9/12/2013 2400
Ukraine
JANA PetroChina Bonaire Singapore 270 30/10/2013 8/12/2013 NA
Terminal
RED MOON Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 5/11/2013 6/12/2013 2400
Netherlands
SONANGOL Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 9/11/2013 10/12/2013 2750
HUILA Netherlands
ALMI Phillips66 US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 18/10/2013 10/12/2013 2525
NAVIGATOR and
Oranjestad
(Aruba)
Anchorage
VENTURE PetroChina Galveston, US Singapore 270 22/10/2013 9/12/2013 NA
SPIRIT Gulf Coast
ALMI Westport US Gulf Singapore 130 6/10/213 2/12/2013 3200
EXPLORER Coast/Mexico
TOTAL 3685
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Richard Pullin)