SINGAPORE, March 7 Asia's fuel oil spreads weakened further on Wednesday,
with players continuing to sell down the market as rising supplies outpaced demand.
Interest eased slightly for the April/May timespread, which had been actively traded since
the start of the March pricing month, as it slipped by close to a dollar to trade at a low of
$3.75 a tonne.
Instead, more focus was placed on the March viscosity spread, with over 100,000 tonnes
transacted.
The spread, which represents the price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and
380-cst contracts and also acts as a price indicator for blendstock grades, narrowed by at least
50 cents to $11.25 a tonne.
India's Reliance Industries is selling up to 225,000 tonnes of March loading carbon black
feedstock, which can be used for blending, traders said.
This is much higher than their normal volumes of 60,000-120,000 tonnes a month due to
accumulated stock from planned maintenance that took place in February at the refiner's
580,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar plant.
"Most players store their blendstock, but the backwardated timespreads and storage cost is
eating away at margins," a source said.
Demand has also been easing, with Japanese imports of low-sulphur fuel oil down to 135,177
kilolitres for the week ending March 3, from the previous week's 265,644 kilolitres, data from
Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.
High global prices have also forced Vietnam to raise its domestic fuel oil price by 11.9
percent to 18,800 dong ($0.90) per litre, the Finance Ministry said.
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN BASIS PRICE
LL ('000T)
Reliance Trafigura Carbon 40KT March 23-25 ME380 -$20.00
black
Reliance Trafigura Carbon 70KT March 14-15 ME380 -$20.00
black
Reliance Sell Carbon 25KT March 28-29 March 6 March 7
black
MRPL Sell VGO 40KT April 23-25 March 15 March 16
CASH TRADES
Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price
(Transaction)
380cst Kuo Oil Hin 40KT March $732.50
Leong 26-30
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst $741.70 -$10.1 -1.35 $751.85 FO180-SIN
5
Diff - 180cst $1.75 -$2.75 -61.11 $4.50 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst $731.60 -$6.80 -0.92 $738.40 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst $2.70 $0.15 5.88 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $736.00 -$6.00 -0.81 $742.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) $4.40 $0.80 22.22 $3.60
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 $122.63 -$1.15 -0.93 $123.78 BRENTSGMc1
180cst M1 $741.13 -$8.37 -1.12 $749.50 FO180SGSWMc1
180cst M1/M2 $3.00 -$2.88 -48.98 $5.88 FO180SGSDMc1
180cst M2 $738.13 -$5.50 -0.74 $743.63 FO180SGSWMc2
Visco M1 $11.25 -$0.63 -5.30 $11.88 FOVISSGDFMc1
Visco M2 $10.75 -$0.13 -1.19 $10.88 FOVISSGDFMc2
380cst M1 $729.88 -$7.75 -1.05 $737.63 FO380SGSWMc1
380cst M1/M2 $2.50 -$2.38 -48.77 $4.88 FO380SGSDMc1
380cst M2 $727.38 -$5.37 -0.73 $732.75 FO380SGSWMc2
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$5.42 $0.06 -1.09 -$5.48 FO180SGCKMc1
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.05 $0.10 -1.94 -$5.15 FO180SGCKMc2
East-West M1 $42.25 $0.00 0.00 $42.25 FOSGEWMc1
East-West M2 $38.50 $0.00 0.00 $38.50 FOSGEWMc2
Barges M1 $698.88 -$8.37 -1.18 $707.25 HFOFARAAMc1
Barges M1/M2 -$0.75 -$2.88 -135.21 $2.13 HFOFARAASMc1
Barges M2 $699.63 -$5.50 -0.78 $705.13 HFOFARAAMc2
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.99 $0.31 -2.03 -$15.30 HFOFARAACMc1
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.79 $0.24 -1.60 -$15.03 HFOFARAACMc2
SWAP TRADES
Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols
(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T)
180cst March $741.25-$742.00 15 $748.00-$749.00 20
180cst April $738.00-$739.50 110 $739.25-$743.50 115
180cst March/April $3.00-$4.00 15 $4.75 15
180cst April/May $3.75-$4.25 90 $4.35-$5.25 265
180cst May/June $4.25-$4.75 30 $4.85-$5.75 185
180cst June/July $4.75 10 $4.90-$5.00 25
180cst Q2/Q3 $13.75 15 $14.50-$15.50 270
180cst Q3/Q4 $13.50 45 $13.90-$14.50 390
380cst March $730.00 5 $737.00-$737.75 15
380cst April $727.50 50 NIL
380cst March/April $4.00 5 NIL
380cst April/May $4.00 15 NIL
March viscosity $11.25-$11.75 140 $12.00 10
April viscosity $10.25-$11.00 45 NIL
May viscosity $10.50-$10.75 15 NIL
Q2 viscosity $10.50 30 NIL
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)