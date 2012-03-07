SINGAPORE, March 7 Asia's fuel oil spreads weakened further on Wednesday, with players continuing to sell down the market as rising supplies outpaced demand.

Interest eased slightly for the April/May timespread, which had been actively traded since the start of the March pricing month, as it slipped by close to a dollar to trade at a low of $3.75 a tonne.

Instead, more focus was placed on the March viscosity spread, with over 100,000 tonnes transacted.

The spread, which represents the price difference between the 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst contracts and also acts as a price indicator for blendstock grades, narrowed by at least 50 cents to $11.25 a tonne.

India's Reliance Industries is selling up to 225,000 tonnes of March loading carbon black feedstock, which can be used for blending, traders said.

This is much higher than their normal volumes of 60,000-120,000 tonnes a month due to accumulated stock from planned maintenance that took place in February at the refiner's 580,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Jamnagar plant.

"Most players store their blendstock, but the backwardated timespreads and storage cost is eating away at margins," a source said.

Demand has also been easing, with Japanese imports of low-sulphur fuel oil down to 135,177 kilolitres for the week ending March 3, from the previous week's 265,644 kilolitres, data from Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.

High global prices have also forced Vietnam to raise its domestic fuel oil price by 11.9 percent to 18,800 dong ($0.90) per litre, the Finance Ministry said.

TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER AWARDEE BUY/SE GRADE VOL LAYCAN BASIS PRICE

LL ('000T) Reliance Trafigura Carbon 40KT March 23-25 ME380 -$20.00

black Reliance Trafigura Carbon 70KT March 14-15 ME380 -$20.00

black Reliance Sell Carbon 25KT March 28-29 March 6 March 7

black MRPL Sell VGO 40KT April 23-25 March 15 March 16

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction) 380cst Kuo Oil Hin 40KT March $732.50

Leong 26-30

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst $741.70 -$10.1 -1.35 $751.85 FO180-SIN

5 Diff - 180cst $1.75 -$2.75 -61.11 $4.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $731.60 -$6.80 -0.92 $738.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $2.70 $0.15 5.88 $2.55 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- $736.00 -$6.00 -0.81 $742.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) $4.40 $0.80 22.22 $3.60 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 $122.63 -$1.15 -0.93 $123.78 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $741.13 -$8.37 -1.12 $749.50 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $3.00 -$2.88 -48.98 $5.88 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $738.13 -$5.50 -0.74 $743.63 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $11.25 -$0.63 -5.30 $11.88 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $10.75 -$0.13 -1.19 $10.88 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $729.88 -$7.75 -1.05 $737.63 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $2.50 -$2.38 -48.77 $4.88 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $727.38 -$5.37 -0.73 $732.75 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$5.42 $0.06 -1.09 -$5.48 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.05 $0.10 -1.94 -$5.15 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $42.25 $0.00 0.00 $42.25 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $38.50 $0.00 0.00 $38.50 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $698.88 -$8.37 -1.18 $707.25 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$0.75 -$2.88 -135.21 $2.13 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $699.63 -$5.50 -0.78 $705.13 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$14.99 $0.31 -2.03 -$15.30 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$14.79 $0.24 -1.60 -$15.03 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols

(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst March $741.25-$742.00 15 $748.00-$749.00 20 180cst April $738.00-$739.50 110 $739.25-$743.50 115 180cst March/April $3.00-$4.00 15 $4.75 15

180cst April/May $3.75-$4.25 90 $4.35-$5.25 265 180cst May/June $4.25-$4.75 30 $4.85-$5.75 185 180cst June/July $4.75 10 $4.90-$5.00 25 180cst Q2/Q3 $13.75 15 $14.50-$15.50 270 180cst Q3/Q4 $13.50 45 $13.90-$14.50 390 380cst March $730.00 5 $737.00-$737.75 15 380cst April $727.50 50 NIL 380cst March/April $4.00 5 NIL 380cst April/May $4.00 15 NIL March viscosity $11.25-$11.75 140 $12.00 10 April viscosity $10.25-$11.00 45 NIL May viscosity $10.50-$10.75 15 NIL Q2 viscosity $10.50 30 NIL (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)