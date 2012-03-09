(Corrects timespread in the third paragraph to April/May)

SINGAPORE, March 8 Asia fuel oil extended losses for a third straight session on Thursday, with the front-month March/April timespread losing more than half its value to hit a 34-week low and the refining margin discount steepening by at least a dollar.

The March/April spread was sold down during the Asian trading window, with Totsa and Chemoil collectively selling at least 75,000 tonnes at $1.00 a tonne.

The April/May contract also fell by more than a dollar to a backwardation of $2.63 a tonne, with over 100,000 tonnes done.

The market outlook has been depressed, as players struggle to place their supplies with buyers in a high flat-price market.

"Current demand is so weak now, it's pushing down the premiums," a source said.

Spot premiums for physical cargoes have also been on a downward trend, with the differentials for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst grades falling to its current levels of just above a dollar from over $10.00 a tonne a month ago.

Bunker premiums, the price spread between fuel oil cargo values and ex-wharf marine fuel prices, have tumbled under $2.00 a tonne as well, with term prices for the second quarter being offered at $9.00-$10.00 a tonne, down from the first quarter's $10.00-$13.00 a tonne.

Despite higher exports out of Singapore for the week ended March 7, fuel oil inventories level at the world's largest bunkering port were at 21.413 million barrels, holding well above the 21-million-barrel mark for a third straight week.

Over in the Middle East, Pakistan's second quarter demand for high-sulphur fuel oil also held steady to its previous February-March period.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) PSO.KA is seeking up to 650,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for the second quarter, shying away from low-sulphur parcels though, tender details on its website showed.

Bids are to be made on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to Karachi, with the tender closing on March 19 and remaining valid for a week till March 26. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN BASIS PRICE

('000T) Pakistan State Buy HSFO 3x65KT April 15-30 March 19 March 26 Oil (Karachi)

4x65KT May

3x65KT May-June

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price Price (equivalent

(Transaction) to Singapore spot) 380cst Westport Hin 20KT March +$2.50 to

Leong 28-April 1 April Avg

FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $747.60 $5.90 0.80 $741.70 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.25 -$0.50 -28.57 $1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $738.05 $6.45 0.88 $731.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $1.15 -$1.55 -57.41 $2.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $740.00 $4.00 0.54 $736.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $1.95 -$2.45 -55.68 $4.40

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 $125.08 $2.45 2.00 $122.63 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $746.88 $5.75 0.78 $741.13 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $1.25 -$1.75 -58.33 $3.00 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $745.63 $7.50 1.02 $738.13 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $9.25 -$2.00 -17.78 $11.25 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $9.75 -$1.00 -9.30 $10.75 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $737.63 $7.75 1.06 $729.88 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $1.75 -$0.75 -30.00 $2.50 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $735.88 $8.50 1.17 $727.38 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.74 -$1.32 24.35 -$5.42 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$6.10 -$1.05 20.79 -$5.05 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $41.75 -$0.50 -1.18 $42.25 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $38.00 -$0.50 -1.30 $38.50 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $705.13 $6.25 0.89 $698.88 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$2.50 -$1.75 233.33 -$0.75 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $707.63 $8.00 1.14 $699.63 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$16.22 -$1.22 8.13 -$15.00 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.82 -$1.03 6.96 -$14.79 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols

(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst April $743.75-$745.75 230 $738.00-$739.50 110 180cst March/April $1.00-$2.00 95 $3.00-$4.00 15 180cst April/May $2.50-$3.00 200 $3.75-$4.25 90 180cst May/June $3.50-$4.00 215 $4.25-$4.75 30 180cst June/July $3.50-$4.10 125 $4.75 10 180cst Q2/Q3 $10.65-$12.75 385 $13.75 15 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.50-$12.75 165 $13.50 45 380cst March $737.50 25 $730.00 5 380cst April $735.00 5 $727.50 50 March viscosity $10.75 15 $11.25-$11.75 140 April/May viscosity -$0.50 5 $10.50-$10.75 15 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)