SINGAPORE, March 14 Asia's fuel oil market languished on Wednesday, with only moderate activity seen for the swaps contracts, as the demand outlook remained depressed by high prices tracking the strong Brent crude benchmark.

The March swaps contract rose to $752.13 a tonne by the Asian close, the highest level for a front-month contract since July 17, 2008, Reuters data showed.

High outright prices encouraged sellers to price spot cargoes on a flat-price basis instead, with three out of the four deals transacted on such basis during the trading window.

This has also pressured the premiums physical cargoes are able to fetch, with India's Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) cancelling its tender for a March 27-29 lifting parcel from Mumbai due to poor bids, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's demand for fuel oil in January eased nearly 10 percent to 89,982 barrels per day, while exports from the country rose to 141,055 tonnes, government data showed.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp has only sold its standard monthly offering of 40,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil and 15,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil for March lifting, with no additional cargoes offered so far.

Bunker demand has also been pretty badly hit, with end-users taking limited supplies from Asia's largest bunkering port.

"Demand volumes are not coming in. On a delivered basis, Malaysia may be cheaper at the moment," a bunker source said.

FUEL OIL TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN PRICE PER TONNE

('000T) BPCL Sell 380cst 30 March (28-29) Cancelled

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price (Transaction) 180cst WPI BP 30KT March 29-April 2 Balance March +$0.00 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 9-13 $754.50 180cst Gunvor BP 20KT April 9-13 $754.50 180cst PetroChina BP 20KT April 3-7 $754.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst $753.55 $1.90 0.25 $751.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $1.45 $1.15 383.33 $0.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $741.20 $0.90 0.12 $740.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $0.30 -$0.08 -20.00 $0.38 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst $743.00 $2.00 0.27 $741.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium $1.80 $1.10 157.14 $0.70

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 $125.72 -$0.13 -0.10 $125.85 BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 $752.13 $0.50 0.07 $751.63 FO180SGSWMc1 180cst M1/M2 $0.00 -$0.50 -100.00 $0.50 FO180SGSDMc1 180cst M2 $752.13 $1.00 0.13 $751.13 FO180SGSWMc2 Visco M1 $10.88 -$0.12 -1.09 $11.00 FOVISSGDFMc1 Visco M2 $11.63 -$0.12 -1.02 $11.75 FOVISSGDFMc2 380cst M1 $741.25 $0.62 0.08 $740.63 FO380SGSWMc1 380cst M1/M2 $0.75 -$0.50 -40.00 $1.25 FO380SGSDMc1 380cst M2 $740.50 $1.12 0.15 $739.38 FO380SGSWMc2 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$6.56 $0.26 -3.81 -$6.82 FO180SGCKMc1 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$5.73 $0.38 -6.22 -$6.11 FO180SGCKMc2 East-West M1 $38.25 $2.75 7.75 $35.50 FOSGEWMc1 East-West M2 $37.25 $2.75 7.97 $34.50 FOSGEWMc2 Barges M1 $713.88 -$2.25 -0.31 $716.13 HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 -$1.00 -$0.50 100.00 -$0.50 HFOFARAASMc1 Barges M2 $714.88 -$1.75 -0.24 $716.63 HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$15.74 -$0.14 0.90 -$15.60 HFOFARAACMc1 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.41 $0.03 -0.19 -$15.44 HFOFARAACMc2 SWAP TRADES Contract Price range Vols Price range Vols

(Curr) ('000T) (Prev) ('000T) 180cst April $752.00-$752.75 120 $749.00-$751.00 75 180cst March/April $0.25-$0.75 185 $1.00 5 180cst April/May $1.25-$2.00 75 $1.85-$2.00 380 180cst May/June $3.25-$3.75 115 $3.75 125 180cst June/July $3.50-$4.00 145 $5.00 50 180cst Q2/Q3 $11.00-$11.50 60 NIL 180cst Q3/Q4 $11.75-$12.00 60 NIL 380cst April $740.25-$741.00 35 $739.00-$739.50 10 380cst March/April $0.50-$0.75 10 NIL April viscosity $11.75 10 NIL May viscosity $11.50 20 $11.50-$11.75 10 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee, editing by William Hardy)