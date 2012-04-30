SINGAPORE, April 30 Asia's fuel oil market eased
on Monday, with fixed-price levels slipping, despite slightly
higher underlying crude benchmark prices, as the market remains
well-supplied.
With less than 100,000 tonnes traded for any individual
contract, the May 180-centistoke (cst) fixed-price level closed
75 cents lower at $726.13, while the May 380-cst contract lost
$1.50 to close at $715.50 a tonne.
South Korea's Western Power (WP) purchased 60,000 tonnes of
fuel oil at lower price levels as well, with the utility paying
$755.00 a tonne on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for two
30,000-tonne cargoes, to be delivered May 26-30 and June 6-10 to
Pyong Taek.
This was lower than its previous mid-April delivery cargo
which was purchased at $770.00 a tonne, C&F.
In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is also
expected to purchase 910,000 tonnes of fuel oil, for delivery
over May to July, at lower premiums.
Of the 10 HSFO cargoes sought, Bakri is set to supply seven,
while traders Vitol and Trafigura had the lowest offers for the
remaining three cargoes.
The premiums range between $35.84 and $41.84 per tonne over
Middle East quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, compared
to $44.00-$46.00 a tonne for the previous tender purchase.
Trader Gunvor had the lowest offers for all four low-sulphur
cargoes at $108.87 per tonne over Middle East quotes.
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) sold 30,000 tonnes
of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for May 8-12 lifting from
Vizag, to Emirates National Oil Corp (ENOC), which will likely
move the volumes to the Middle East market.
The cargo was estimated to have transacted at a discount of
around $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on
free-on-board basis, similar to the previous March cargo which
was also sold to ENOC.
TENDERS/SPOT
ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE
Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT May 26-30 (Pyong Taek) Vitol/SK Energy $755/T
30KT June 6-10 (Pyong Taek)
India/HPCL Sell HSFO 25-30KT May 8-12 (Vizag) ENOC unspecified
India/Vadinar Sell VGO 60KT May 10-15 (Vadinar) Reliance unspecified
Pakistan/PSO Buy 180cst 65KT May 18-31 Vitol $38.90/T
65KT Trafigura $39.39/T
65KT Bakri $35.84/T
65KT June-July Bakri $36.84/T
65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T
65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T
65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T
65KT May-July Bakri $37.74/T
65KT May-July Vitol $39.78/T
65KT May-July Bakri $41.84/T
170cst 65KT May 20-31 Gunvor $108.87/T
65KT May 20-31 Gunvor $108.87/T
65KT June-July Gunvor $108.87/T
65KT June-July Gunvor $108.87/T
CASH TRADES
No trades
FUEL OIL
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 727.45 -1.30 -0.18 728.75 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 2.25 -0.20 -8.16 2.45 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 716.95 -2.10 -0.29 719.05 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 2.55 -0.20 -7.27 2.75 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 723.00 -2.00 -0.28 725.00 BK380-B-SIN
Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.05 0.10 1.68 5.95
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 119.47 0.11 0.09 119.36
180cst M1 726.13 -0.75 -0.10 726.88
180cst M1/M2 4.13 -0.25 -5.71 4.38
180cst M2 722.00 -0.50 -0.07 722.50
Visco M1 10.63 0.75 7.59 9.88
Visco M2 11.25 0.50 4.65 10.75
380cst M1 715.50 -1.50 -0.21 717.00
380cst M1/M2 4.75 -0.50 -9.52 5.25
380cst M2 710.75 -1.00 -0.14 711.75
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.68 -0.58 14.15 -4.10
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.74 -0.48 11.27 -4.26
East-West M1 41.00 0.75 1.86 40.25
East-West M2 39.88 0.38 0.96 39.50
Barges M1 685.13 -1.50 -0.22 686.63
Barges M1/M2 3.00 -0.63 -17.36 3.63
Barges M2 682.13 -0.87 -0.13 683.00
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.53 -0.25 1.75 -14.28
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.88 -0.48 3.33 -14.40
(Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William
Hardy)