SINGAPORE, April 30 Asia's fuel oil market eased on Monday, with fixed-price levels slipping, despite slightly higher underlying crude benchmark prices, as the market remains well-supplied.

With less than 100,000 tonnes traded for any individual contract, the May 180-centistoke (cst) fixed-price level closed 75 cents lower at $726.13, while the May 380-cst contract lost $1.50 to close at $715.50 a tonne.

South Korea's Western Power (WP) purchased 60,000 tonnes of fuel oil at lower price levels as well, with the utility paying $755.00 a tonne on cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for two 30,000-tonne cargoes, to be delivered May 26-30 and June 6-10 to Pyong Taek.

This was lower than its previous mid-April delivery cargo which was purchased at $770.00 a tonne, C&F.

In the Middle East, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is also expected to purchase 910,000 tonnes of fuel oil, for delivery over May to July, at lower premiums.

Of the 10 HSFO cargoes sought, Bakri is set to supply seven, while traders Vitol and Trafigura had the lowest offers for the remaining three cargoes.

The premiums range between $35.84 and $41.84 per tonne over Middle East quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, compared to $44.00-$46.00 a tonne for the previous tender purchase.

Trader Gunvor had the lowest offers for all four low-sulphur cargoes at $108.87 per tonne over Middle East quotes.

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) sold 30,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for May 8-12 lifting from Vizag, to Emirates National Oil Corp (ENOC), which will likely move the volumes to the Middle East market.

The cargo was estimated to have transacted at a discount of around $10.00-$11.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on free-on-board basis, similar to the previous March cargo which was also sold to ENOC. TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE PRICE Korea/WP Buy HSFO 30KT May 26-30 (Pyong Taek) Vitol/SK Energy $755/T

30KT June 6-10 (Pyong Taek) India/HPCL Sell HSFO 25-30KT May 8-12 (Vizag) ENOC unspecified India/Vadinar Sell VGO 60KT May 10-15 (Vadinar) Reliance unspecified Pakistan/PSO Buy 180cst 65KT May 18-31 Vitol $38.90/T

65KT Trafigura $39.39/T

65KT Bakri $35.84/T

65KT June-July Bakri $36.84/T

65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T

65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T

65KT June-July Bakri $37.74/T

65KT May-July Bakri $37.74/T

65KT May-July Vitol $39.78/T

65KT May-July Bakri $41.84/T

170cst 65KT May 20-31 Gunvor $108.87/T

65KT May 20-31 Gunvor $108.87/T

65KT June-July Gunvor $108.87/T

65KT June-July Gunvor $108.87/T

CASH TRADES No trades

FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 727.45 -1.30 -0.18 728.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.25 -0.20 -8.16 2.45 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 716.95 -2.10 -0.29 719.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.55 -0.20 -7.27 2.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 723.00 -2.00 -0.28 725.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.05 0.10 1.68 5.95

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 119.47 0.11 0.09 119.36 180cst M1 726.13 -0.75 -0.10 726.88 180cst M1/M2 4.13 -0.25 -5.71 4.38 180cst M2 722.00 -0.50 -0.07 722.50 Visco M1 10.63 0.75 7.59 9.88 Visco M2 11.25 0.50 4.65 10.75 380cst M1 715.50 -1.50 -0.21 717.00 380cst M1/M2 4.75 -0.50 -9.52 5.25 380cst M2 710.75 -1.00 -0.14 711.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.68 -0.58 14.15 -4.10 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.74 -0.48 11.27 -4.26 East-West M1 41.00 0.75 1.86 40.25 East-West M2 39.88 0.38 0.96 39.50 Barges M1 685.13 -1.50 -0.22 686.63 Barges M1/M2 3.00 -0.63 -17.36 3.63 Barges M2 682.13 -0.87 -0.13 683.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.53 -0.25 1.75 -14.28 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.88 -0.48 3.33 -14.40 (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)