SINGAPORE, May 8 Asia's fuel oil market eased slightly on Tuesday, amid steady underlying crude benchmark prices as players sought to keep prices competitive for demand.

"The hope is for prices to stay competitive so that ship owners will come out and buy," a trader said.

Ex-wharf 380-centistoke (cst) bunker prices held firm at between $685.00-$688.00 a tonne, keeping the bunker premium, which is the price difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and cargo prices, above $6.00 a tonne.

The swaps market saw heavy activity, with over 150,000 tonnes of June 180-cst and 115,000 tonnes of May 380-cst swaps transacted.

Despite Brightoil's strong showing in both contracts, picking up 55,000 tonnes of June 180-cst and 105,000 tonnes of May 380-cst swap, the front two months fixed-price contracts closed between 13-88 cents lower than the previous session.

The Chinese trader also purchased five of the six spot deals in the physical trading window, boosting the 380-cst grade premium to above $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

The market can expect some support ahead, with South Korea's East-West Power purchasing 50,000 tonnes of fuel oil to meet its power generation demand as domestic temperatures climb. The May 21-25 delivery cargo was heard to be awarded to Mitsui, though this could not be confirmed.

Supplies offered by Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp may also be affected, as its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Mailiao is expected to operate between 65 percent and 67 percent of its capacity in June.

It will shut one of its three crude distillation units (CDUs) on May 10 for about 45-50 days as planned, the company spokesman said.

The refiner last sold a 15,000-tonne pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) cargo for May 14-16 lifting to oil trader Vitol.

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

380 Gunvor Mercuria 20KT May 23-27 MOPS 380 +$2.50/T

380 Cargill Brightoil 40KT May 23-27 Bal May +$2.00/T

380 Gunvor Brightoil 20KT May 23-27 $680/T

380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT May 23-27 $680/T

380 Gunvor Brightoil 20KT May 23-27 $680/T

380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT May 28-June 1 $680/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 686.85 -0.70 -0.10 687.55 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.75 0.00 0.00 1.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 679.70 0.20 0.03 679.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.65 0.55 26.19 2.10 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 686.00 0.00 0.00 686.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 6.30 -0.20 -3.08 6.50

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.59 0.10 0.09 112.49 180cst M1 685.63 -0.87 -0.13 686.50 180cst M1/M2 1.25 -0.50 -28.57 1.75 180cst M2 684.38 -0.37 -0.05 684.75 Visco M1 7.00 -0.75 -9.68 7.75 Visco M2 9.50 0.12 1.28 9.38 380cst M1 678.63 -0.12 -0.02 678.75 380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.37 10.95 3.38 380cst M2 674.88 -0.50 -0.07 675.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -3.57 -0.03 0.85 -3.54 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -3.65 -0.02 0.55 -3.63 East-West M1 40.50 0.25 0.62 40.25 East-West M2 40.75 0.00 0.00 40.75 Barges M1 645.13 -1.12 -0.17 646.25 Barges M1/M2 1.50 -0.75 -33.33 2.25 Barges M2 643.63 -0.37 -0.06 644.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.57 -0.16 1.19 -13.41 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.61 -0.14 1.04 -13.47