SINGAPORE, May 15 Asia's fuel oil market climbed on Tuesday, with 380-centistoke (cst) at a 11-week high and the front three intermonth spreads gaining more than a dollar on a strong buying presence from Brightoil.

The Chinese trader was active in both the swaps and physical markets, picking up all 60,000 tonnes of the May 380-centistoke (cst) and 135,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst swaps.

In addition, seven out of the eight 380-cst spot cargoes transacted for the day were also purchased by Brightoil, bumping up the 380-cst differential to above $4.00 a tonne, its highest level since Feb. 24.

However, the market can expect supplies to remain high going into June, with Western arbitrage arrivals for that month holding above 3 million tonnes.

Indian Oil Corp also sold 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 1-3 lifting from Chennai, to Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) at an undisclosed price.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) offered 80,000 tonnes of cracked fuel oil as well, for June 3-4 loading. The tender closes on May 17. The refiner had previously sold two 80-tonne lots of fuel oil.

The May 25-27 and May 30-31 lifting cargoes were said to be sold to Vitol and Totsa respectively, though this could not be confirmed.

With freight rates falling in tandem with lower bunker prices, tanker-fixing activity has been slow as players waited for prices to fall further.

"A quiet start to the week with market sentiment remaining soft. Charterers are holding back for the moment," said shipping broker firm ICAP.

So far, Unipec was seen provisionally chartering the first June-loading Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), the Leo Star, to ship 270,000 tonnes from Rotterdam around June 1, a shipping report showed.

TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL LAYCAN AWARDEE/CLOSE PRICE India/IOC Sell 380cst 30KT June 1-3 (Chennai) ENOC unspecified India/MRPL Sell VGO 40KT June 1-3 (New Mangalore) cancelled India/Essar Sell VGO 65KT May 22-26 (Vadinar) Unipec Kuwait/KPC Sell Cracked 80KT June 3-4 May 17

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction) 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT May 30-June 3 MOPS +$3.25 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT June 4-8 MOPS +$3.75 380cst Lukoil Brightoil 20KT June 9-13 MOPS +$4.00 380cst Vitol BP 40KT June 8-12 $668.50 380cst Gunvor Brightoil 20KT May 30-June 3 $670.00 380cst Gunvor Brightoil 20KT May 30-June 3 $670.00 380cst Glencore Brightoil 20KT May 30-June 3 $670.00 380cst Vitol Brightoil 20KT June 10-14 $668.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 677.65 9.45 1.41 668.20 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.50 1.20 52.17 2.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 669.30 7.65 1.16 661.65 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.05 0.05 1.25 4.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 674.50 10.50 1.58 664.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 5.20 2.85 121.28 2.35

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.74 0.93 0.84 110.81 180cst M1 676.13 8.88 1.33 667.25 180cst M1/M2 3.38 1.00 42.02 2.38 180cst M2 672.75 7.87 1.18 664.88 Visco M1 7.75 0.50 6.90 7.25 Visco M2 9.75 0.62 6.79 9.13 380cst M1 668.38 8.38 1.27 660.00 380cst M1/M2 5.38 1.13 26.59 4.25 380cst M2 663.00 7.25 1.11 655.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.38 0.42 -8.75 -4.80 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.31 0.34 -7.31 -4.65 East-West M1 41.25 1.00 2.48 40.25 East-West M2 40.75 1.50 3.82 39.25 Barges M1 634.88 7.88 1.26 627.00 Barges M1/M2 2.88 1.50 108.70 1.38 Barges M2 632.00 6.37 1.02 625.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.51 0.05 -0.34 -14.56 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.07 0.20 -1.40 -14.27