SINGAPORE, May 21 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Monday, with buying by Chinese trader Brightoil, which has picked up close to 2.5 million tonnes of fixed-price swaps contracts since the start of the month, pushing prices higher.

The 180-centistoke (cst) cash premium to Singapore spot quotes gained 34 cents to a three-month high of $5.20 a tonne, while the 380-cst premium was at a two-session high of $5.19 a tonne, according to Reuters data.

Brightoil secured another two 380-cst cargoes during the physical trading window, bringing its total purchase of 380-cst to 540,000 tonnes since the beginning of May.

The trader also picked up 80,000 tonnes of the June 180-cst swaps contract, and 90,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst contract.

Traders said that the market strength came mainly from the bull play by Brightoil and BP and they cautioned that the upside could be limited as more imports from the West are expected to arrive in Asia next month.

China's April straight-run fuel oil imports, categorised under the No. 5-7 grades, rose 11.6 percent to 2.06 million tonnes from the previous month, official customs figures showed.

However, a C1 Energy report forecast May volumes to be lower as stocks remain abundant while demand from independent refiners remains weak due to sluggish gasoil and gasoline markets.

Demand also has not emerged from Thailand, where refiner Bangchak Petroleum declared a force majeure on a 15,000 tonnes export of low sulphur fuel oil to a Japanese firm.

"Everything is still normal now, they (Bangchak) have not asked for help to meet that obligation," said a source.

Activity in the bunker market has picked up, according to a source, as player capitalise on the current weaker-price environment to secure cargoes.

TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE (VALID) India/IOC SELL 380 30-35KT June 15-17 May 28 (May 29)

(Chennai)

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction)

380 Gunvor Brightoil 20KT June 10-14 $647.50/T

380 Vitol Brightoil 20KT June 16-20 $646.00/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 659.27 5.24 0.80 654.03 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.20 0.34 7.00 4.86 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 646.17 3.63 0.56 642.54 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 5.19 0.59 12.83 4.60 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 653.00 6.00 0.93 647.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.83 2.37 53.14 4.46 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.99 0.84 0.78 107.15 180cst M1 653.75 5.12 0.79 648.63 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.88 29.33 3.00 180cst M2 649.88 4.25 0.66 645.63 Visco M1 13.00 1.75 15.56 11.25 Visco M2 11.88 0.50 4.39 11.38 380cst M1 640.75 3.37 0.53 637.38 380cst M1/M2 2.75 -0.38 -12.14 3.13 380cst M2 638.00 3.75 0.59 634.25 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.10 0.14 -3.30 -4.24 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.15 0.00 0.00 -4.15 East-West M1 40.75 -0.50 -1.21 41.25 East-West M2 40.38 0.88 2.23 39.50 Barges M1 613.00 5.62 0.93 607.38 Barges M1/M2 3.50 2.25 180.00 1.25 Barges M2 609.50 3.37 0.56 606.13 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.22 -0.32 2.30 -13.90 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.94 -0.12 0.87 -13.82 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Anthony Barker)