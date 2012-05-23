SINGAPORE, May 23 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Wednesday, with Brightoil's buying pushing up the prompt intermonth swaps contract to a one-month high.

The June/July spread, the premium between the front-month June price and second-month July contract, rose 50 cents to close at $4.38 a tonne. The contract traded higher at $4.50 a tonne by 1100 GMT, with at least 245,000 tonnes changing hands.

Traders attributed the rise mainly to Brightoil's bull play, which started about a month ago.

The Chinese trader bought all five 380-centistoke (cst) cargoes that were traded today, at outright price levels of $646.00-$649.00 a tonne. It also picked up close to 200,000 tonnes of the June 380-cst fixed-price swaps contracts.

"Besides Brightoil and BP's buying, fundamentally there isn't much support in the market right now," a trader said.

Another trader said that the market is currently well-supplied, as demand, especially from China, has been slow.

Reflecting the weaker market fundamentals, Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for June 9-11 loading from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui at a discount of $1.00 to flat a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

MRPL's previous 380-cst cargo was sold in April at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB.

Japanese imports of the low-sulphur C-grade fuel oil for the week ended May 19 fell by around 40 percent to 141,561 kilolitres, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.

In the bunker market, marine fuel supplies remained high, but activity was propped up slightly by the current lower outright prices.

TENDERS/SPOT ISSUER BUY/SELL GRADE VOL ('000T) LAYCAN CLOSE India/MRPL SELL 380 80KT June 9-11 (New Mitsui/-$1/flat/T

Mangalore) Malaysia/Tenaga BUY 180 30KT June 5-7 May 28

30KT June 8-10

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction)

380 Kuo Oil Brightoil 20KT June 7-11 $649/T

380 Lukoil Brightoil 20KT June 17-21 $646/T

380 Chevron Brightoil 20KT June 7-11 $648/T

380 Lukoil Brightoil 20KT June 18-22 $646/T

380 Kuo Oil Brightoil 20KT June 17-21 S646/T CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst 661.30 -2.30 -0.35 663.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 8.00 2.30 40.35 5.70 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 647.70 -3.50 -0.54 651.20 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 5.70 -0.05 -0.87 5.75 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker 653.00 -3.00 -0.46 656.00 BK380-B-SIN (Ex-wharf)- 380cst Bunker 5.30 0.50 10.42 4.80 (Ex-wharf) Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 107.01 -1.41 -1.30 108.42 180cst M1 653.25 -4.50 -0.68 657.75 180cst M1/M2 4.38 0.50 12.89 3.88 180cst M2 648.88 -5.00 -0.76 653.88 Visco M1 11.25 -1.25 -10.00 12.50 Visco M2 11.25 -1.63 -12.66 12.88 380cst M1 642.00 -3.25 -0.50 645.25 380cst M1/M2 4.38 0.13 3.06 4.25 380cst M2 637.63 -3.37 -0.53 641.00 Cracks -3.15 0.75 -19.23 -3.90 180-Dubai M1 Cracks -3.38 0.62 -15.50 -4.00 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 41.25 -0.25 -0.60 41.50 East-West M2 40.50 0.00 0.00 40.50 Barges M1 612.00 -4.25 -0.69 616.25 Barges M1/M2 3.63 0.75 26.04 2.88 Barges M2 608.38 -5.00 -0.82 613.38 Crack -13.41 0.64 -4.56 -14.05 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.26 0.66 -4.74 -13.92 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Jasmin Choo; Editing by Alison Birrane)