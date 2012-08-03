SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Asian fuel oil's front curve stayed in steep backwardation on Friday on expectations that supply will tighten in the first half of August while demand could pick up in Japan and China.

The balanced August/September and September/October spreads widened by 25 cents and 13 cents, respectively, although the prompt spread has eased after hitting the highest in more than a month on Wednesday.

In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in the future, indicating strong prompt demand.

Supply is expected to tighten in the first half of this month as most of the 4.1 million tonnes of Western fuel oil shipments to East Asia will arrive in the second half due to delays, traders said.

The market is also expecting a lower supply of high density blending material while outages at some Japanese and Thai refineries will reduce fuel oil output during a high demand season in Japan.

Japan's main power companies burned about 221,000 barrels per day of fuel oil between April and June, nearly triple the volume in the same quarter last year.

Beijing is due to raise retail fuel prices this month, a move that could encourage independent refiners to step up output and consume more fuel oil. But so far there is little sign that demand has picked up.

"There are more enquiries than actual deals," a trader with a Chinese firm said, adding that the only deals he saw were on crude and a few cargoes of Russian M100.

"I don't think that they would want to buy 500,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil with Brent at $106 a barrel," he said.

The bullish sentiment also did not rub off on physical trades as cargoes were generally sold at stable to lower differentials compared with previous tenders.

Some traders were also expecting the tight supply situation to ease in the second half of August and first half of September when more arbitrage supply arrives and as the peak summer demand is over.

Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks jumped 12.5 percent in the week ended Aug. 1 to reach a three-week high of 19.811 million barrels.

* TENDERS:

- India's HPCL sold 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst HSFO for Aug. 11-16 loading to Socar at about $24 a tonne below Singapore quotes, a stable discount from the refiner's previous deal.

- Taiwan's Formosa sold 12,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil for Aug. 8-10 loading to Petrosummit at between $50 and $55 a tonne above Singapore quotes, down from a premium of $60-$70 fetched for the July cargo.

- Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil via a tender on Aug. 1, while seeking 60,000 tonnes more via tenders for arrival between August and September.

The utility bought the 30,000 tonnes from Samsung C&T Corp at a premium of $28.94 per tonne over Singapore quotes on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, a company source said.

- Ceypetco bought 35,000 tonnes of LSFO from Bakri in a tender at $62 a tonne above Singapore quotes for Aug. 11 delivery to Colombo, down from a premium of more than $80 in its previous tender.

- Taiwan's CPC offered 38,000 tonnes of straight-run low sulphur fuel oil for loading in September. The tender will close on Aug. 8 with bids remaining valid until Aug. 10.

* CASH DEALS: Three trades.

Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst HSFO from Mitsui at $3.75 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes for Aug. 23-27.

Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst HSFO from Brightoil at $629.50 a tonne for Aug. 18-22.

PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes 380-cst HSFO from BP at $3 a tonne above Singapore quotes for Aug. 28-Sep. 1. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 641.85 1.10 0.17 640.75 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.75 0.25 7.14 3.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 628.50 -0.15 -0.02 628.65 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.20 -0.80 -20.00 4.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker 636.00 0.00 0.00 636.00 BK380-B-SIN (Ex-wharf)- 380cst Bunker 7.50 0.15 2.04 7.35 (Ex-wharf) Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 106.99 0.71 0.67 106.28 180cst M1 639.63 1.00 0.16 638.63 180cst M1/M2 5.25 0.25 5.00 5.00 180cst M2 634.38 0.75 0.12 633.63 Visco M1 13.13 0.25 1.94 12.88 Visco M2 12.00 0.00 0.00 12.00 380cst M1 626.50 0.75 0.12 625.75 380cst M1/M2 4.13 0.00 0.00 4.13 380cst M2 622.38 0.75 0.12 621.63 Cracks -4.46 -0.43 10.67 -4.03 180-Dubai M1 Cracks -4.57 -0.42 10.12 -4.15 180-Dubai M2 East-West M1 35.25 -1.00 -2.76 36.25 East-West M2 33.75 -0.75 -2.17 34.50 Barges M1 604.38 2.00 0.33 602.38 Barges M1/M2 3.75 0.50 15.38 3.25 Barges M2 600.63 1.50 0.25 599.13 Crack -14.59 -0.48 3.40 -14.11 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.58 -0.30 2.26 -13.28 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Florence Tan)