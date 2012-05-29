SINGAPORE, May 29 Asia's fuel oil market was steady on Tuesday, with prompt timespreads holding at the previous day's lower levels while physical 380-cst premiums recovered on lower fixed-price levels with two deals done.

The month's bull players, BP and Brightoil, abstained from buying physical cargoes for a second consecutive session, after collectively picking up 1.38 million tonnes since the start of the month, lending strength to the expectation that the trading play is near its end.

"Their bid levels in the physical market have been gradually weaker, although they are still among those supporting June paper," a Singapore-based Asian trader said.

"The trading play was probably the main bullish reason in the market, which has been in the doldrums since the carnage in March that many players are still reeling from."

Traders said the market was still lacklustre due to May's high inflows, particularly from the West that were at above 4 million tonnes, on the back of a collapse in the price structure following a spike in fixed-price levels in March.

The downside is expected to be limited by tighter inflows for June. Supplies from the product's three main sources - the West, Middle East and regional barrels - are expected to be lower.

Western arrivals for next month are expected to be around 3.5 million tonnes, while volumes from the Middle East and India are also at below-average levels of around 600,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes respectively.

This expectation has kept the prompt June/July timespread steady at $5.13 a tonne, after falling from Friday's 15-week high of $7.00 in backwardation a day earlier, in moderate volumes of around 250,000 tonnes.

Trade volumes remained heavy for the June contract for a second straight session, with more than 200,000 tonnes traded as Brightoil continued to buy, accounting for the lion's share of over 70 percent, at $655.75-$656.50 a tone.

The day's differential for physical 380-cst cargoes rebounded to a premium of $3.45 a tonne, rebounding from $1.00 a day ago.

TENDERS/SPOT No tenders

CASH TRADES Grade Seller Buyer Vol Laycan Price

(Transaction) 380cst PetroChina PetroSeraya 20KT June 14-18 MOPS +$4.00 380cst Gunvor Hin Leong 20KT June 14-18 $645.00 CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Cargo - 180cst $662.25 -$0.75 -0.11 $663.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst $7.15 $0.28 4.00 $6.88 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst $645.05 $1.20 0.19 $643.85 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst $3.45 $2.55 283.33 $0.90 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)-380cst $650.00 $0.00 0.00 $650.00 BK380-B-SIN Bunker (Ex-wharf)Premium $4.95 -$1.20 -19.51 $6.15

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE 0830 GMT Change % Change Prev Close RIC Brent M1 $107.71 $0.15 0.14 $107.56 180cst M1 $656.00 -$0.88 -0.13 $656.88 180cst M1/M2 $5.13 -$0.12 -2.29 $5.25 180cst M2 $650.88 -$0.75 -0.12 $651.63 Visco M1 $13.75 $0.37 2.77 $13.38 Visco M2 $12.13 $0.00 0.00 $12.13 380cst M1 $642.25 -$1.25 -0.19 $643.50 380cst M1/M2 $3.50 -$0.50 -12.50 $4.00 380cst M2 $638.75 -$0.75 -0.12 $639.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -$3.97 -$0.52 15.07 -$3.45 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -$4.16 -$0.45 12.13 -$3.71 East-West M1 $40.75 -$1.50 -3.55 $42.25 East-West M2 $40.00 -$1.25 -3.03 $41.25 Barges M1 $615.25 $0.62 0.10 $614.63 Barges M1/M2 $4.38 $0.13 3.06 $4.25 Barges M2 $610.88 $0.50 0.08 $610.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -$13.73 -$0.07 0.51 -$13.66 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -$15.78 -$2.15 15.77 -$13.63 (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Anthony Barker)