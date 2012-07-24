SINGAPORE, July 24 Asian fuel oil swaps weakened on Tuesday, with the prompt August/September spread falling to a one-week low amid lacklustre demand in the physical market.

The contract eased 25 cents to $2.63 a tonne by the Asian close, lowest since July 17, Reuters data showed. At least 140,000 tonnes of the August/September contract was transacted.

Interest was also seen for fixed-price swaps contracts, with 140,000 tonnes of August 180-centistoke (cst) and 45,000 tonnes of August 380-cst traded. European trader Total again emerged as the biggest buyer, picking up 95,000 tonnes of the August 180-cst contract at $623.00-$623.25 a tonne during the trading window.

Activity in the physical trading window was muted for a fourth session.

The cash premium for 180-cst dipped 60 cents to $3.15 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium inched up 10 cents to $3.40 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes.

More supplies were seen from India, which could weigh down sentiment further, traders said. Around 420,000 tonnes of Indian fuel oil for delivery over July-August have been sold via spot tenders.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has floated a tender to sell two 30,000-tonne cargoes for lifting in August from Kochi. The tender closes on July 26, with bids to remain valid till July 27.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for August 5-7 lifting from Mailiao at a narrower discount. PetroSummit was heard to have bought the cargo at a discount of $40.00-$45.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

The company previously sold a July-lifting cargo to PetroChina at a discount of $45.00-$50.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes.

**Tenders: India's BPCL is offering two 30,000-tonne lots of 380-cst for August 17-21 and August 27-31 lifting from Kochi, via tender which closes on July 26, with one-day validity.

Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) offered 50,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for August 22-23 lifting, via tender which closes on July 24, with one-day validity.

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus is seeking 823,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil for delivery from December 2012 to January 2014 via a term tender that closes on August 31, with offers to remain valid till December 29.

**Cash deals: No trades.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 626.15 -0.50 -0.08 626.65 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.15 -0.60 -16.00 3.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 615.50 0.95 0.15 614.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.40 0.10 3.03 3.30 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 621.00 -1.00 -0.16 622.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.50 -1.95 -26.17 7.45 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.80 0.74 0.72 103.06 180cst M1 623.00 0.00 0.00 623.00 180cst M1/M2 2.63 -0.25 -8.68 2.88 180cst M2 620.38 0.25 0.04 620.13 Visco M1 10.88 -0.87 -7.40 11.75 Visco M2 10.88 -0.62 -5.39 11.50 380cst M1 612.13 0.88 0.14 611.25 380cst M1/M2 2.63 0.00 0.00 2.63 380cst M2 609.50 0.87 0.14 608.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.27 -0.60 16.35 -3.67 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -4.36 -0.43 10.94 -3.93 East-West M1 33.63 -0.25 -0.74 33.88 East-West M2 33.75 -0.88 -2.54 34.63 Barges M1 589.38 0.25 0.04 589.13 Barges M1/M2 2.75 -0.88 -24.24 3.63 Barges M2 586.63 1.13 0.19 585.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -13.55 -0.57 4.39 -12.98 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -13.05 -0.37 2.92 -12.68 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)