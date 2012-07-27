SINGAPORE, July 27 Asian fuel oil cash premiums edged higher on Friday, as traders started to see some pick-up in Chinese demand.

Differentials for 180-centistoke (cst) were assessed at $3.38 a tonne, up 13 cents from the previous Asian close, Reuters calculations showed.

"I've already started to pick up cargoes, close to 200,000 tonnes (in) the past few weeks," a China-based trader said. "It really depends how you've viewed the market, I saw the market bottoming out and decided it was time to buy."

Taiwan's Formosa offered a 12,000 tonne parcel of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for loading from its Kaoshiung terminal between Aug. 1 and 31, traders said.

The refiner had previously offered a 35,000 tonne cargo of high-sulphur fuel oil loading from its Mailiao terminal in early August. The eventual buyer was Japanese trading house PetroSummit.

August fuel-oil arrivals into Asia are expected to hit at least 4 million tonnes, traders said, a jump of about 1.2 million tonnes from July's arrivals.

"Definitely this is going to have some impact on the differentials and the refining margins," a Singapore-based trader said.

**Cash deals: No trades

FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 641.50 8.90 1.41 632.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.38 0.13 4.00 3.25 <FO180-SIN-

IF> Cargo - 380cst 630.35 8.75 1.41 621.60 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.88 0.13 3.47 3.75 <FO380-SIN-

IF> Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 636.00 11.00 1.76 625.00 <BK380-B-SI 380cst > Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.65 2.25 66.18 3.40 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.63 1.75 1.68 103.88 <BRENTSGMc1 180cst M1 637.75 8.62 1.37 629.13 <FO180SGSWM

1> 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.38 10.86 3.50 <FO180SGSDM

1> 180cst M2 633.88 8.25 1.32 625.63 <FO180SGSWM

2> Visco M1 11.63 0.13 1.13 11.50 <FOVISSGDFM

1> Visco M2 11.50 0.12 1.05 11.38 <FOVISSGDFM

2> 380cst M1 626.13 8.50 1.38 617.63 <FO380SGSWM

1> 380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.37 10.95 3.38 <FO380SGSDM

1> 380cst M2 622.38 8.13 1.32 614.25 <FO380SGSWM

2> Cracks 180-Dubai -3.78 -0.19 5.29 -3.59 <FO180SGCKM M1 1> Cracks 180-Dubai -3.98 -0.19 5.01 -3.79 <FO180SGCKM M2 2> East-West M1 34.75 -0.50 -1.42 35.25 East-West M2 34.75 -0.25 -0.71 35.00 Barges M1 603.00 9.12 1.54 593.88 <HFOFARAAMc

> Barges M1/M2 3.88 0.63 19.38 3.25 <HFOFARAASM

1> Barges M2 599.13 8.50 1.44 590.63 <HFOFARAAMc

> Crack Barges-Brent -13.46 -0.45 3.46 -13.01 <HFOFARAACM M1 1> Crack Barges-Brent -12.68 -0.31 2.51 -12.37 <HFOFARAACM M2 2> (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by David Holmes)