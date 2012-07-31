SINGAPORE, July 31 Asia's fuel oil timespreads retained their strength on Tuesday, as traders eyed a supply crunch next month due to a thinning supply of on-specification fuel.

The intermonth premiums for August/September fuel oil was assessed at $4.25 per tonne, down marginally from its previous session close, while the September/October timespread remained 30-40 cents over levels seen late last week at about $3.00 a tonne.

The shortage of on specification cargoes is largely due to the lack of available high density blending materials, traders said.

"The market will remain tight because much of the arbitrage (supply) for August arrivals will be low-density stuff, which is in surplus now," a Singapore-based trader said.

"Density issues will probably last through first-half September, possibly longer if we don't see more high density coming in."

**Cash deals: No trades FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 642.15 -1.73 -0.27 643.88 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.75 0.05 1.35 3.70 <FO180-SIN-D

F> Cargo - 380cst 629.50 -2.75 -0.43 632.25 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.15 -0.25 -5.68 4.40 <FO380-SIN-D

F> Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 637.00 1.00 0.16 636.00 <BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.50 3.75 100.00 3.75 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.61 -0.27 -0.26 105.88 180cst M1 639.38 0.00 0.00 639.38 <FO180SGSWMc

> 180cst M1/M2 4.25 0.12 2.91 4.13 <FO180SGSDMc

> 180cst M2 635.13 -0.12 -0.02 635.25 <FO180SGSWMc

> Visco M1 13.13 0.88 7.18 12.25 <FOVISSGDFMc

> Visco M2 12.75 0.75 6.25 12.00 <FOVISSGDFMc

> 380cst M1 626.25 -0.88 -0.14 627.13 <FO380SGSWMc

> 380cst M1/M2 3.88 0.00 0.00 3.88 <FO380SGSDMc

> 380cst M2 622.38 -0.87 -0.14 623.25 <FO380SGSWMc

> Cracks 180-Dubai -3.47 0.38 -9.87 -3.85 <FO180SGCKMc M1 > Cracks 180-Dubai -3.83 0.24 -5.90 -4.07 <FO180SGCKMc M2 > East-West M1 35.25 -0.38 -1.07 35.63 East-West M2 34.88 0.00 0.00 34.88 Barges M1 604.13 0.38 0.06 603.75 <HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 3.88 0.50 14.79 3.38 <HFOFARAASMc

> Barges M2 600.25 -0.13 -0.02 600.38 <HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent -13.26 0.25 -1.85 -13.51 <HFOFARAACMc M1 > Crack Barges-Brent -12.73 0.14 -1.09 -12.87 <HFOFARAACMc M2 > (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)