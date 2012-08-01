SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Asia's fuel oil timespreads strengthened to their highest level in nearly five weeks, as traders bought in anticipation of a supply crunch this month due to a shortage of on-specification fuel.

The intermonth premium for August/September fuel was pegged at $5.625 according to Reuters data. The highest trade on the day in over-the-counter (OTC) trade was struck at $5.50 between Standard Chartered Bank and Singapore trading firm Kuo Oil.

Close to 300,000 tonnes of the August/September traded off the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), according to trading sources.

"This is a bit on the heavy side, we are starting to see traders go long on the timespread, the past few sessions," a Singapore-based trader said.

"We're probably seeing the start of a build on these positions because of the concerns over supply tightening into second-half August and early September."

Among the most active participants on trades in intermonth play were Cargill, Total, Brightoil and J Aron, industry sources said.

Fuel oil supplies in Asia are expected to start experiencing a severe tightening because of the lack of high density material to be used for blending.

This shortage is likely to not just hit the cargo market, but is expected to stretch into Singapore's marine fuels market.

Singapore bunker premiums for 380-centistoke (cst) were pegged at about $5-$6 a tonne, up about $1-$2 from earlier in the month.

"The market is likely to get a litte more tight into the second-half of the month and through September, so expect to see premiums move up a few more dollars," a Singapore bunker trader said.

Cash premiums for Singapore 380-cst were pegged at $4.50 a tonne on Wednesday, up about 35 cents from the previous day, while 180-cst was broadly unchanged at $3.75.

FUEL OIL CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Cargo - 180cst 640.05 -2.10 -0.33 642.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.70 -0.05 -1.33 3.75 <FO180-SIN-D

F> Cargo - 380cst 627.20 -2.30 -0.37 629.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.50 0.35 8.43 4.15 <FO380-SIN-D

F> Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 634.00 -3.00 -0.47 637.00 <BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.80 -0.70 -9.33 7.50 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 104.99 -0.62 -0.59 105.61 180cst M1 637.75 -1.63 -0.25 639.38 <FO180SGSWMc

> 180cst M1/M2 5.63 1.38 32.47 4.25 <FO180SGSDMc

> 180cst M2 632.13 -3.00 -0.47 635.13 <FO180SGSWMc

> Visco M1 13.88 0.75 5.71 13.13 <FOVISSGDFMc

> Visco M2 12.88 0.13 1.02 12.75 <FOVISSGDFMc

> 380cst M1 623.88 -2.37 -0.38 626.25 <FO380SGSWMc

> 380cst M1/M2 4.63 0.75 19.33 3.88 <FO380SGSDMc

> 380cst M2 619.25 -3.13 -0.50 622.38 <FO380SGSWMc

> Cracks 180-Dubai -3.47 0.36 -9.40 -3.83 <FO180SGCKMc M1 > Cracks 180-Dubai -3.69 0.21 -5.38 -3.90 <FO180SGCKMc M2 > East-West M1 36.50 1.25 3.55 35.25 East-West M2 35.38 0.50 1.43 34.88 Barges M1 601.25 -2.88 -0.48 604.13 <HFOFARAAMc1 Barges M1/M2 4.50 0.62 15.98 3.88 <HFOFARAASMc

> Barges M2 596.75 -3.50 -0.58 600.25 <HFOFARAAMc2 Crack Barges-Brent -13.18 0.08 -0.60 -13.26 <HFOFARAACMc M1 > Crack Barges-Brent -12.45 0.29 -2.28 -12.74 <HFOFARAACMc M2 >

(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)