SINGAPORE, Aug 6 Asia's fuel oil prompt inter-month spread narrowed on Monday as more Western supply was expected to arrive in the second half of August and as hopes faded for a rebound in Japanese and Chinese demand.

The balanced August/September spread for 180-centistoke fuel oil narrowed by 75 cents to $4.50 a tonne in backwardation after widening to a near five-week high last week. The cash premium for the grade also slipped.

In a backwardated market, front-month prices were higher than those in the future, which indicated strong prompt demand.

The market turned bullish last week as lower imports of high density blending material in Singapore were expected to tighten bunker fuel supply.

Despite a delay in Western fuel oil shipments, most of the 4.1 million tonnes of supply will still arrive in the second half of August, traders said.

Hopes of a fuel oil demand surge from China and Japan ebbed despite warmer weather and expectations of a retail fuel price hike by Beijing this month.

"Usually they would bounce back quite quickly, but this time round they are taking longer than expected," a trader said. "It does not really show signs of recovery yet."

Top Chinese refineries are likely to cap August operations at reduced levels similar to July's, despite some anticipation of a fuel price hike, as end-user demand remains tepid after slipping in the second quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Japan's demand for direct-burning oil could fall from next week, a second trader said. But there could be a chance for demand to rebound if the temperature remains high until the middle of September, he said.

* TENDERS:

- India's Essar offered 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst HSFO for Aug. 30-Sep. 3 loading from Vadinar in a tender that will close on Aug. 8.

- India's IOC sold 35,000 tonnes of 380-cst HSFO for Aug. 24-26 loading from Chennai to Petrosummit. The price was not immediately available.

* CASH DEALS: No deal.

* REFINERY:

- Japan's top oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it shut the No.2 vacuum distillation unit at its 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mizushima-A refinery in western Japan on Sunday after the unit caught fire.

- Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu KK said it had suspended all marine shipments and imports from tankers since Saturday at its sole 100,000 bpd Nishihara refinery in Okinawa, southwestern Japan, as a typhoon approached the island.

- Vietnam unexpectedly shut its only refinery over the weekend and has offered to sell its Bach Ho crude oil, while a Vietnamese importer is seeking to buy gasoil and gasoline to plug the supply shortfall, traders said.

The 135,000 bpd refinery could be shut for about 14 days, they said.

Despite the outage, the Dung Quat refinery has offered 5,000 tonnes of fuel oil for loading between Aug. 12-14, a source said.

CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

Change Close Cargo - 180cst 650.25 8.40 1.31 641.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 3.55 -0.20 -5.33 3.75 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 637.10 8.60 1.37 628.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.15 -0.05 -1.56 3.20 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker 645.00 9.00 1.42 636.00 BK380-B-SIN (Ex-wharf)- 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.90 0.40 5.33 7.50 Premium

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Change Close Brent M1 108.65 0.00 0.00 108.65 180cst M1 648.38 8.75 1.37 639.63 180cst M1/M2 4.50 -0.75 -14.29 5.25 180cst M2 643.88 9.50 1.50 634.38 Visco M1 13.00 -0.13 -0.99 13.13 Visco M2 12.38 0.38 3.17 12.00 380cst M1 635.38 8.88 1.42 626.50 380cst M1/M2 3.88 -0.25 -6.05 4.13 380cst M2 631.50 9.12 1.47 622.38 Cracks 180-Dubai -4.94 -0.48 10.76 -4.46 M1 Cracks 180-Dubai -5.00 -0.42 9.17 -4.58 M2 East-West M1 34.25 -1.00 -2.84 35.25 East-West M2 33.00 -0.75 -2.22 33.75 Barges M1 614.13 9.75 1.61 604.38 Barges M1/M2 3.25 -0.50 -13.33 3.75 Barges M2 610.88 10.25 1.71 600.63 Crack -14.67 -0.08 0.55 -14.59 Barges-Brent M1 Crack -13.87 -0.29 2.14 -13.58 Barges-Brent M2 (Reporting by Florence Tan, editing by Jane Baird)