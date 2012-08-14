SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Asia's fuel oil market firmed on Tuesday, with
the prompt August/September closing at a two-session high, while cash premiums
continued to strengthen on improved buying.
The front August/September contract, which expires on Wednesday, inched up
13 cents to $3.38 a tonne. European trader Total picked up 70,000 tonnes of the
contract during the trading window.
Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst continued to climb
for the three-straight session, as activity on the physical trading window
improved with four deals done.
The 180-cst premium edged up 10 cents to $3.00 a tonne above Singapore spot
quotes, while the premium for 380-cst was 30 cents higher at $3.00 a tonne above
Singapore spot quotes.
Some spot demand was seen emerging in the region, with Indian Oil Corp
floating a tender to import 12,500 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 14-18
delivery. The tender closes on Aug. 21, with offers to remain valid until Aug.
23.
Vietnam's state-owned PV Oil also issued a tender to purchase 16,500 cubic
metres of 180-cst for Sept. 15-20 delivery to the floating facility offshore
Vung Tau. The tender closes on Aug. 16, with offers to remain valid until Aug.
21, according to industry sources.
* TENDERS:
- Indian Oil Corp is seeking 12,500 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 14-18
delivery to Goa/Kochi, via a tender which closes on Aug. 21, with a two-day
validity.
- Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 16,500 cubic metres of 180-cst, for Sept.
15-20 delivery to Vung Tau, via a tender which closes on Aug. 16, with a
five-day validity.
- India's Tata bought four 25,000-tonne parcels of low sulphur fuel oil, for
delivery over Sept. 9-18, Oct. 12-21, Dec. 1-10 and Jan 1-10 respectively, from
Vitol at a premiums around $100.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis.
* CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and three 380-cst trades
- Mitsui sold 29,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Aug. 31-Sept. 4 lifting, to
Gunvor at a premium of $3.50 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
- Gunvor sold two 40,000-tonne parcels of 380-cst, for Aug. 29-Sept. 2
lifting, to Shell at a premium of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
- PetroChina sold 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 29-Sept. 2 lifting, to
Hin Leong at a premium of $2.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes.
* REFINERY NEWS:
- Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl plans to build a new 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Bangkok refinery
within the next two years to replace a unit damaged by fire in July.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Cargo - 180cst 673.80 6.00 0.90 667.80 FO180-SIN
Diff - 180cst 3.00 0.10 3.45 2.90 FO180-SIN-DIF
Cargo - 380cst 661.05 5.75 0.88 655.30 FO380-SIN
Diff - 380cst 3.00 0.30 11.11 2.70 FO380-SIN-DIF
Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 668.00 5.00 0.75 663.00 BK380-B-SIN
380cst
Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.95 -0.75 -9.74 7.70
Premium
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 114.13 0.59 0.52 113.54
180cst M1 673.25 6.00 0.90 667.25
180cst M1/M2 3.38 0.13 4.00 3.25
180cst M2 669.88 5.88 0.89 664.00
Visco M1 12.75 0.50 4.08 12.25
Visco M2 12.75 0.50 4.08 12.25
380cst M1 660.50 5.50 0.84 655.00
380cst M1/M2 3.38 0.13 4.00 3.25
380cst M2 657.13 5.38 0.83 651.75
Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.00 0.13 -2.12 -6.13
Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.91 0.17 -2.80 -6.08
East-West M1 32.50 0.00 0.00 32.50
East-West M2 33.00 0.87 2.71 32.13
Barges M1 640.75 6.00 0.95 634.75
Barges M1/M2 3.88 1.00 34.72 2.88
Barges M2 636.88 5.00 0.79 631.88
Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.15 0.18 -1.10 -16.33
Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.75 0.30 -1.99 -15.05
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)