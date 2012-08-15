SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Asia's fuel oil market weakened on Wednesday, with cash premiums easing for the first time in four sessions, while the prompt August/September inter-month spread fell to a three-week low amid a rise in Indian exports. The front August/September contract, which expires on Wednesday, edged down 50 cents to $2.88 a tonne, its lowest since July 24, according to Reuters data. The September/October inter-month spread, which turns prompt on Thursday, also weakened to a three-week low. The contract closed 13 cents lower at $2.50 a tonne, Reuters data showed. Cash premiums for both 180-centistoke (cst) and 380-cst eased for the first time after strengthening for the past three sessions. The 180-cst premium was 20 cents down at $2.80 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, while the 380-cst premium was 15 cents lower at $2.85 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Rising exports from India weighed on sentiment, at a time when Asia faces high Western arbitrage volumes in August and September. Western arbitrage arrivals are pegged above 4 million tonnes for August and September, traders said. Indian refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Essar Oil have floated tenders to sell 380-cst. HPCL is offering 35,000-40,000 tonnes for Aug.28-Sept. 3 lifting from Mumbai, while Essar is offering 45,000 tonnes for Sept. 7-11 lifting from Vadinar. Saudi Aramco has also issued two tenders to sell 80,000-85,000 tonnes of 650-cst and 225-250 million barrels of VGO respectively, both for loading in August. On the demand end, Pakistan State Oil is seeking 520,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 165,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for delivery over October-November. Pakistan typically imports more at the end of the year to meet peak demand for heating during winter. * TENDERS: - HPCL is offering 35,000-40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 lifting from Mumbai, via tender which closes on Aug. 15, with a one-day validity. - Essar is offering 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 7-11 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on Aug. 16, with same-day validity. - PSO is seeking eight 65,000-tonne lots of HSFO, six firm and two optional, and three 55,000-tonne lots of LSFO, two firm and one optional, for delivery over October-November, via a tender which closes on Aug. 28, with bids to remain valid till Sept. 7. - Saudi Aramco is offering 80,000-85,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Aug. 30-31 lifting from Samref, Yanbu, via a tender with an unspecified closing date. - Saudi Aramco is also offering 225-250 million barrels of VGO, for Aug. 24-26 lifting from Samref, Yanbu, via tender which closes on Aug 16, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: No trades * REFINERY NEWS: - Royal Dutch Shell will restart in September at the earliest a crude distillation unit (CDU), which was shut for maintenance in mid-July at its 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Singapore. - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum said it planned a major shutdown for 40 days in the first quarter of 2014 to connect a planned 100,000 bpd CDU to existing facilities. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 673.25 -0.55 -0.08 673.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.80 -0.20 -6.67 3.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 660.25 -0.80 -0.12 661.05 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.85 -0.15 -5.00 3.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 668.00 0.00 0.00 668.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.75 0.80 11.51 6.95 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.13 0.00 0.00 114.13 180cst M1 672.50 -0.75 -0.11 673.25 180cst M1/M2 2.88 -0.50 -14.79 3.38 180cst M2 669.63 -0.25 -0.04 669.88 Visco M1 12.88 0.13 1.02 12.75 Visco M2 13.13 0.38 2.98 12.75 380cst M1 659.63 -0.87 -0.13 660.50 380cst M1/M2 3.13 -0.25 -7.40 3.38 380cst M2 656.50 -0.63 -0.10 657.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.96 0.04 -0.67 -6.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.80 0.11 -1.86 -5.91 East-West M1 33.50 1.00 3.08 32.50 East-West M2 33.00 0.00 0.00 33.00 Barges M1 639.00 -1.75 -0.27 640.75 Barges M1/M2 2.38 -1.50 -38.66 3.88 Barges M2 636.63 -0.25 -0.04 636.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -16.19 -0.04 0.25 -16.15 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.70 0.05 -0.34 -14.75 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Nina Chestney)