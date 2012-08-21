SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Asia's fuel oil market was weak on Tuesday as the prompt September/October inter-month swaps value fell to its lowest in more than two weeks, Reuters data showed. The September/October contract, the price difference between September and October fixed-price swaps, eased 37 cents to a backwardation of $2.38 a tonne by the Asian close on Tuesday. This is the weakest it has been since June 8, according to Reuters data. Volumes traded were thin, with around 140,000 tonnes of the September/October contract done. The physical trading window was also quiet with no deals reported. Cash premiums, however, recovered the previous session's losses. The premium for 180-centistoke (cst) was up 30 cents to $2.20 a tonne, while the 380-cst premium was valued 35 cents higher at $2.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Traders said current supply-demand fundamentals are more or less balanced. However, if high fixed prices persist, demand could be hurt further. Arbitrage arrivals for September are estimated to be around 4.5 million tonnes, similar to August' s inflows, according to traders and shipping brokers. India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 7-11 lifting from Vadinar, via a tender for a premium of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes. The buyer could not be confirmed. Spot offers continued to be seen from India, the latest being Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, which floated a tender to sell 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst for Sept. 21-23 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on Aug. 22, with a one-day validity. MRPL previously sold a similar cargo for Sept 3-5 loading to Gunvor at a discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board basis. * TENDERS: - India's MRPL is offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 loading from New Mangalore, via a tender which closes on Aug. 22, with a one-day validity. - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is offering 10,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil, for Sept. 4-6 loading from Mailiao, via a tender which closes on Aug. 21. * CASH DEALS: No trades CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 683.15 -0.05 -0.01 683.20 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.20 0.30 15.79 1.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 670.80 0.35 0.05 670.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.50 0.35 16.28 2.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 676.00 -2.00 -0.29 678.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.20 -2.35 -31.13 7.55 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.53 0.45 0.39 114.08 180cst M1 680.75 0.12 0.02 680.63 180cst M1/M2 2.38 -0.37 -13.45 2.75 180cst M2 678.38 0.50 0.07 677.88 Visco M1 12.63 -0.25 -1.94 12.88 Visco M2 12.38 -0.12 -0.96 12.50 380cst M1 668.13 0.38 0.06 667.75 380cst M1/M2 2.13 -0.25 -10.50 2.38 380cst M2 666.00 0.62 0.09 665.38 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.49 -0.48 7.99 -6.01 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.34 -0.42 7.09 -5.92 East-West M1 32.88 -0.50 -1.50 33.38 East-West M2 32.88 -0.37 -1.11 33.25 Barges M1 647.88 0.63 0.10 647.25 Barges M1/M2 2.38 -0.25 -9.51 2.63 Barges M2 645.50 0.87 0.13 644.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.22 -0.31 2.08 -14.91 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.03 -0.47 3.23 -14.56 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)