SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Asia's fuel oil market rebounded on Thursday, with the prompt inter-month spread climbing to its highest in more than a week, while inventories fell to a seven-month low. The September/October spread climbed 88 cents to a backwardation of $3.25 a tonne by the Asian close, the highest since Aug. 14, according to Reuters data. Volumes traded were high with more than 300,000 tonnes changing hands. Fixed-price swaps also saw substantial interest, with 90,000 tonnes of September 180-centistoke (cst) and 140,000 tonnes of September 380-cst traded. Gunvor emerged as the biggest buyer, picking up 55,000 tonnes of September 180-cst and 95,000 tonnes of 380-cst. On the sell end, Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, offloaded 30,000 tonnes of 180-cst and 95,000 tonnes of 380-cst. The physical trading window was active as well, with four deals done, pushing up cash premiums for both 180-cst and 380-cst. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks for the week ended Aug. 22 fell to a seven-month low of 16.278 million barrels, data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. The fall was mainly due to lower arrivals from the West and Middle East during the week. Exports to China in the week ended Aug. 22 rose six percent, compared with the previous week, to 212,000 tonnes, as traders expect demand to improve in China. Industry sources said that the Chinese government may increase controlled prices of oil products, which will encourage independent refiners to raise runs. In the bunker fuel market, demand remained weak as prices rose. "Enquiries have dropped quite a bit," said a Singapore-based bunker trader. Reflecting the lacklustre demand, the bunker premium, the difference between ex-wharf marine fuel and 380-cst cargo prices, fell to a two-month low of $5.05 a tonne, Reuters data showed. * TENDERS: - South Korea's East-West Power bought 50,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for Sept. 16-20 delivery to Ulsan, from Hyundai at a premium of $4.93 a tonne above Singapore quotes, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis. - India's Essar Oil is offering 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept 15-19 lifting from Vadinar, via tender which closes on Aug 24, with a same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: Four 380-cst deals. - PetroChina bought two 20,000-tonne lots from Brightoil, for loading on Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 12-16, at $682.00 a tonne. - PetroChina sold two 20,000-tonne lots to Hin Leong, for Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 12-16 loading, at a premium of $1.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 695.85 12.05 1.76 683.80 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.05 0.15 7.89 1.90 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 682.95 11.65 1.74 671.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.15 0.05 2.38 2.10 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 688.00 10.00 1.47 678.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.05 -1.65 -24.63 6.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.14 1.88 1.65 114.26 180cst M1 693.75 12.00 1.76 681.75 180cst M1/M2 3.25 0.87 36.55 2.38 180cst M2 690.50 11.12 1.64 679.38 Visco M1 13.00 0.37 2.93 12.63 Visco M2 12.88 0.50 4.04 12.38 380cst M1 680.75 11.62 1.74 669.13 380cst M1/M2 3.13 1.00 46.95 2.13 380cst M2 677.63 10.63 1.59 667.00 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.16 0.13 -2.07 -6.29 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.96 0.04 -0.67 -6.00 East-West M1 33.63 0.88 2.69 32.75 East-West M2 33.63 0.88 2.69 32.75 Barges M1 660.13 11.13 1.71 649.00 Barges M1/M2 3.25 0.87 36.55 2.38 Barges M2 656.88 10.25 1.59 646.63 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.08 -0.30 2.03 -14.78 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.86 -0.15 1.02 -14.71 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)