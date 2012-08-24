GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SINGAPORE, Aug 24 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Friday, with the prompt inter-month spread inching up to its highest in more than two weeks, while cash premiums continued to extend gains for a second session. The September/October spread for 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil gained 63 cents to close at a backwardation of $3.88 a tonne, the highest since Aug. 8, Reuters data showed. Interest for the contracts was substantial, with at least 350,000 tonnes traded. The cash premium for the grade also strengthened to a one-week high of $2.55 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. The 380-cst premium was 10 cents higher at $2.25 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Eyes are on China as improving refining margins could encourage teapot refiners to raise runs. "Appetite seems stronger now, more enquiries are seen," said a trader. Fuel oil's refining margin strengthened 27 cents to a discount of $5.89 a barrel to Dubai crude, its strongest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from New Mangalore, at a discount of around $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The buyer is likely to be Marubeni. MRPL last sold an early-September lifting cargo to Gunvor at a steep discount of $5.00-$6.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes. The Indian refiner has also floated a tender to sell 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO) for lifting on Oct. 1-3 from New Mangalore. The tender closes on Aug. 28, with bids to remain valid till Aug. 29. * TENDERS: - India's MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 21-23 lifting from New Mangalore, to Marubeni at a discount of $3.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. - MRPL is offering 40,000 tonnes of vacuum gasoil (VGO), for Oct. 1-3 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Aug. 28, with a one-day validity. - Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 2,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 1-10 delivery to FSO Kamari at offshore Vung Tau, via a tender which closes on Aug. 28. * CASH DEALS: One 180-cst and three 380-cst deals. - Glencore bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from PetroChina at a premium of $3.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 15-19 loading, from Brightoil at $674.00 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 19-23 loading, from Brightoil at $673.50 a tonne, which is equivalent to a premium of around $2.10 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 18-22 loading, from PetroChina at a premium of $2.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 687.50 -8.35 -1.20 695.85 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 2.55 0.50 24.39 2.05 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 674.30 -8.65 -1.27 682.95 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.25 0.10 4.65 2.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 680.00 -8.00 -1.16 688.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.70 0.65 12.87 5.05 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.63 -1.51 -1.30 116.14 180cst M1 685.00 -8.75 -1.26 693.75 180cst M1/M2 3.88 0.63 19.38 3.25 180cst M2 681.13 -9.37 -1.36 690.50 Visco M1 12.88 -0.12 -0.92 13.00 Visco M2 12.75 -0.13 -1.01 12.88 380cst M1 672.13 -8.62 -1.27 680.75 380cst M1/M2 3.75 0.62 19.81 3.13 380cst M2 668.38 -9.25 -1.37 677.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.89 0.27 -4.38 -6.16 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.76 0.20 -3.36 -5.96 East-West M1 34.50 0.87 2.59 33.63 East-West M2 34.00 0.37 1.10 33.63 Barges M1 650.50 -9.63 -1.46 660.13 Barges M1/M2 3.38 0.13 4.00 3.25 Barges M2 647.13 -9.75 -1.48 656.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.07 0.01 -0.07 -15.08 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.74 0.13 -0.87 -14.87 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
BONN, Germany, Feb 16 Germany wants China to create a fairer business environment for foreign companies, especially German carmakers seeking to tap into Beijing's drive for greener cars, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.