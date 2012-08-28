SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Asia's fuel oil market extended gains on Tuesday, with cash premiums strengthening to their highest in a month, as sentiment was lifted by a potential supply crunch due to a fire at Venezuela's biggest refinery. Premium for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade climbed $1.05 to $4.05 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, highest since July 13, according to Reuters data. The 380-cst premium was up 70 cents to a one-month high of $4.40 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Venezuela is one of the major fuel oil exporter to Asia, and industry players continued to keep an eye on the impact of the fire on the country's exports. "September-arrival shipments should be on their way here now, so the impact would be on October-arrivals, but we're not sure how big the impact might be," a trader said. An explosion at the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) Amuay refinery caused storage tanks at the facility to catch fire. Officials said that firefighters have managed to extinguish two of three buring tanks. Reflecting the improved sentiment, the prompt September/October inter-month swaps spread closed 25 cents higher at a backwardation of $4.88 a tonne, highest in more than three weeks. The contract was seen being bought up to $5.15 by 0930 GMT, with a heavy 490,000 tonnes traded. The second-month October/November contract also saw significant interests, with more than 500,000 tonnes traded. The contract strengthened by 50 cents to a two-month high of $4.50 a tonne in backwardation. In a backwardated market, front-month prices were higher than those in the future, which indicated strong prompt demand. * TENDERS: - India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 11-13 lifting from Vadinar, to Socar at a discount of $6.00-$7.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported * REFINERY NEWS: - Two of three burning storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery have been extinguished on Tuesday, officials said, as authorities aim to restart the facility by the end of the week. - Cosmo Oil, Japan's fourth-biggest refiner, said on Tuesday it has decided to close one of its four refineries, the 140,000 barrels per day Sakaide plant in southwest Japan, in July 2013. - Japan's Nansei Sekiyu expects to restart its 100,000 barrels per day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Aug. 31. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 685.10 -6.50 -0.94 691.60 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.05 1.05 35.00 3.00 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 673.30 -6.25 -0.92 679.55 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.40 0.70 18.92 3.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 679.00 -8.00 -1.16 687.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.70 -1.75 -23.49 7.45 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.76 -2.10 -1.83 114.86 180cst M1 681.75 -7.38 -1.07 689.13 180cst M1/M2 4.88 0.25 5.40 4.63 180cst M2 676.88 -7.62 -1.11 684.50 Visco M1 12.13 -0.62 -4.86 12.75 Visco M2 12.13 -0.50 -3.96 12.63 380cst M1 669.63 -6.75 -1.00 676.38 380cst M1/M2 4.88 0.38 8.44 4.50 380cst M2 664.75 -7.13 -1.06 671.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.93 0.82 -14.26 -5.75 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.07 0.68 -11.83 -5.75 East-West M1 35.50 1.00 2.90 34.50 East-West M2 35.13 0.38 1.09 34.75 Barges M1 646.25 -8.38 -1.28 654.63 Barges M1/M2 4.50 -0.38 -7.79 4.88 Barges M2 641.75 -8.00 -1.23 649.75 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.03 0.87 -5.84 -14.90 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.15 0.77 -5.16 -14.92 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)