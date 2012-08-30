SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Asia's fuel oil market strengthened on Thursday, with the cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) climbing to its highest in almost three months on a shortage of lower density materials. The 180-cst differential gained 90 cents to $6.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes, highest since May 31, according to Reuters data. The differential for 380-cst inched up 55 cents to a two-session high of $4.40 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Traders said that the market is anticipating lower supplies of 180-cst, as most of the Western arbitrage arrivals in September will consist higher-density materials. Some traders also expected lower inflows from Venezuela in second-half of September and October, after Venezuela's biggest refinery was hit by a fire last week. The restart date of the 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery is not clear. Reflecting the bullish sentiment, the prompt September/October closed 87 cents higher at $5.50 a tonne in backwardation, its strongest level in four weeks, Reuters data showed. Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks were up 6.5 percent to a two-week high of 17.321 million barrels, with higher volumes seen from the West, India and Indonesia, statistics released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE) showed. Pakistan State Oil is set to buy 390,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) and 165,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) for October-November delivery. PSO is likely to pay a premium of $26.00-$27.00 above Middle East quotes for six parcels of HSFO, and a premium of $98.00-$100.00 above Middle East quotes for three parcals of LSFO, on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, industry sources said. * TENDERS: - India's MRPL is offering 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 12-14 lifting from New Mangalore, via tender which closes on Sept. 3, with one-day validity. * CASH DEALS: Three 180-cst and one 380-cst deals. - Vitol sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 23-27 loading, to Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 14-18 loading, to Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.50 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - PetroChina sold 23,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for September 23-27 loading, to Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. - Shell bought 40,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for September 14-18 delivery, from Kuo Oil at a premium of $4.75 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 688.60 8.10 1.19 680.50 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 6.00 0.90 17.65 5.10 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 672.35 6.05 0.91 666.30 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.40 0.55 14.29 3.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 679.00 7.00 1.04 672.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.65 0.95 16.67 5.70 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.99 1.04 0.93 111.95 180cst M1 683.75 7.50 1.11 676.25 180cst M1/M2 5.50 0.87 18.79 4.63 180cst M2 678.25 6.62 0.99 671.63 Visco M1 14.75 1.75 13.46 13.00 Visco M2 14.25 1.50 11.76 12.75 380cst M1 669.00 5.75 0.87 663.25 380cst M1/M2 5.00 0.62 14.16 4.38 380cst M2 664.00 5.12 0.78 658.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -4.98 0.17 -3.30 -5.15 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.21 0.06 -1.14 -5.27 East-West M1 37.00 0.50 1.37 36.50 East-West M2 35.50 0.25 0.71 35.25 Barges M1 646.75 7.00 1.09 639.75 Barges M1/M2 4.00 0.62 18.34 3.38 Barges M2 642.75 6.37 1.00 636.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.10 -0.05 0.36 -14.05 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.23 0.03 -0.21 -14.26 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)