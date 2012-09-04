SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Asia's fuel oil market held onto its strength on Tuesday, with cash differential for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade inching up to its highest in three months as sentiment continued to be supported by low supply levels. Cash differential for the 180-cst gained 45 cents to a premium of $5.30 a tonne above Singapore spot quotes. Inter-month swaps for the 180-cst fuel oil were also strong. The balanced September/October inter-month spread was valued at a backwardation of $5.75 a tonne by the Asian close at 0830 GMT. More interest was seen for the second-month October/November inter-month spread, with close to 700,000 tonnes traded. The contract was valued at a backwardation of $4.25 a tonne by the Asian close, 13 cents higher than the previous session. Fixed-price swaps contracts were also actively traded, with Brightoil emerging as a major player during the trading window. The Hong Kong-listed trader sold 65,000 tonnes of the September 180-cst fixed price contract, and bought 30,000 tonnes of the October 180-cst contract. Traders said that low inventory levels continued supported sentiment, especially when low-viscosity supply is tight. The prompt viscosity spread, the price difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst fuel oil, has surged to close to $16.00 a tonne. However, heavy arbitrage arrivals for the first half of September, are likely to cause inventory to build up, thus easing fundamentals. * TENDERS: - India's Essar Oil sold 45,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 18-26 lifting from Vadinar, to PetroChina at an unspecified price. * CASH DEALS: Two 180-cst and two 380-cst deals - Vitol bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 30-Oct. 4 loading, from Mercuria at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Hin Leong bought 20,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading, from Mercuria at a premium of $4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Gunvor bought 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 19-23 loading, from Kuo Oil at a premium of $6.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Gunvor bought another 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for Sept. 24-28 loading, also from Kuo Oil at a premium of $5.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. * REFINERY NEWS: - Dragon Aromatics plans to start up the largest condensate splitter in China in the fourth quarter of this year which will provide feedstock for the production of paraxylene, industry sources said on Tuesday. - Venezuela's PDVSA said on Friday it restarted two key production units at the country's biggest refinery following an explosion a week ago. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 705.00 9.85 1.42 695.15 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 5.30 0.45 9.28 4.85 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 688.45 9.95 1.47 678.50 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 4.15 0.80 23.88 3.35 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 695.00 10.00 1.46 685.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 6.55 0.05 0.77 6.50 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 116.14 1.59 1.39 114.55 180cst M1 701.63 9.50 1.37 692.13 180cst M1/M2 5.75 -0.13 -2.21 5.88 180cst M2 695.88 9.63 1.40 686.25 Visco M1 15.63 0.25 1.63 15.38 Visco M2 15.00 0.37 2.53 14.63 380cst M1 686.00 9.25 1.37 676.75 380cst M1/M2 5.13 0.00 0.00 5.13 380cst M2 680.88 9.25 1.38 671.63 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.58 -0.01 0.18 -5.57 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.69 0.06 -1.04 -5.75 East-West M1 40.00 1.50 3.90 38.50 East-West M2 37.00 0.75 2.07 36.25 Barges M1 661.63 8.00 1.22 653.63 Barges M1/M2 2.75 -0.88 -24.24 3.63 Barges M2 658.88 8.88 1.37 650.00 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.77 -0.22 1.51 -14.55 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.77 -0.15 1.03 -14.62 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)