SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Asia's fuel oil viscosity spread continued to climb on Wednesday, with the prompt September contract widening to a near nine-month high on shortage of the 180-centistoke (cst) fuel oil. The September viscosity spread, difference between the 180-cst and 380-cst outright prices, widened to $15.75 a tonne by the Asian close, highest since Dec. 15, Reuters data showed. The viscosity spread acts as one of the indications of the blendstock balance in the market. The 180-cst fuel oil is often used to blend higher viscosity fuel oil into bunker grades. The low availability of this supply could also mean a tighter bunker market, a trader said. In the swaps market, the October/November inter-month contract continued to see significant interests, with close to 400,000 tonnes traded. The contract , which turns prompt in 1.5 weeks, fell 63 cents to a backwardation of $3.63 a tonne, according to Reuters data. Japan's fuel oil inventory for the week to Sept. 1 declined. Low sulphur C-tye fuel oil fell four percent to 0.87 million litres, while high sulphur C-type fuel oil was done two percent to 1.64 million litres. By March 31 next year, Japan will include A-type fuel oil in its national strategic reserves for the first time to better equip the country to cope with crises such as last year's devastating earthquake, trade ministry officials said. Other oil products that will be included for the first time are gasoline and gasoil. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 691.00 -14.00 -1.99 705.00 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 4.85 -0.45 -8.49 5.30 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 674.70 -13.75 -2.00 688.45 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 3.85 -0.30 -7.23 4.15 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 682.00 -13.00 -1.87 695.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 7.30 0.75 11.45 6.55 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.94 -2.20 -1.89 116.14 180cst M1 688.00 -13.63 -1.94 701.63 180cst M1/M2 5.13 -0.62 -10.78 5.75 180cst M2 682.88 -13.00 -1.87 695.88 Visco M1 15.75 0.12 0.77 15.63 Visco M2 14.63 -0.37 -2.47 15.00 380cst M1 672.25 -13.75 -2.00 686.00 380cst M1/M2 4.00 -1.13 -22.03 5.13 380cst M2 668.25 -12.63 -1.85 680.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.58 0.00 0.00 -5.58 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.63 0.06 -1.05 -5.69 East-West M1 40.00 0.00 0.00 40.00 East-West M2 36.63 -0.37 -1.00 37.00 Barges M1 648.00 -13.63 -2.06 661.63 Barges M1/M2 1.75 -1.00 -36.36 2.75 Barges M2 646.25 -12.63 -1.92 658.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.52 0.25 -1.69 -14.77 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.56 0.21 -1.42 -14.77 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)