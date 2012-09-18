SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Asia's fuel oil market weakened further on Tuesday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to its lowest level in four weeks as sentiment remained depressed due to a higher volumes of supplies coming into Asia. The October/November spread lost 63 cents to a backwardation of $2.88 a tonne by the Asian close, the weakest since Aug. 22, according to Reuters data. Buying interest for straight-run fuel oil in China has also slowed, despite more volumes arriving in the country, as independent refiners choose to stay on the sidelines and prices remained volatile. Reflecting the current weak market, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold 10,000 tonnes of pyrolysis fuel oil (PFO) and 35,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO), for end-September lifting from Mailiao, to Total at a lower price, according to industry sources. Formosa sold the PFO parcel at a premium of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes and the HSFO at a discount of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The refiner previously sold a similar tender to Gunvor, at a premium of $75.00-$80.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes for PFO and a discount of $50.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes for HSFO. *TENDERS: - Taiwan's Formosa sold 10,000 tonnes of PFO, for Sept. 28-30 lifting from Mailiao, to Total at a premium of $60.00-$65.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. - Formosa also sold 35,000 tonnes of HSFO, for Sept. 28-30 lifting from Mailiao, to Total at a discount of $53.00-$55.00 a tonne to Singapore quotes, FOB. - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is offering 30,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 10-14 lifting from Kochi, via tender which closes on Sept. 20, with a one-day validity. - Indian Oil Corp is offering 30,000-35,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 6-8 loading from Chennai, via tender which closes on Sept. 19, with a one-day validity. - Saudi's ExxonMobil is offering 80,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 1-3 lifting from Yanbu, via tender which closes on Sept. 18. - Saudi Aramco is offering up to 90,000 tonnes of 650-cst, for Oct. 7-9 loading from Yanbu, via tender with an unspecified closing date. - Saudi Aramco is also offering up to 101,000 tonnes of A991 180-cst, for Oct. 7-9 loading from Ras Tanura, via tender with an unspecified closing date. *CASH DEALS: Two 380-cst trades - Brightoil sold 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 3-7 loading, to Gunvor at $671.00 a tonne. - Shell bought 20,000 tonnes, for Oct. 9-13 loading, from Brightoil at $670.50 a tonne. *REFINERY NEWS: - Japanese refiner Nansei Sekiyu said it had resumed oil refining operations at its 100,000 barrels-per-day Nishihara refinery in Okinawa on Monday morning after a strong typhoon that brought heavy rain and strong winds had passed. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 686.00 -17.30 -2.46 703.30 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.95 -0.30 -13.33 2.25 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 671.85 -15.30 -2.23 687.15 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.75 -0.10 -11.76 0.85 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 677.00 -15.00 -2.17 692.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) 5.15 0.30 6.19 4.85 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.82 -2.91 -2.49 116.73 180cst M1 683.63 -16.75 -2.39 700.38 180cst M1/M2 2.88 -0.62 -17.71 3.50 180cst M2 680.75 -16.13 -2.31 696.88 Visco M1 13.00 -1.63 -11.14 14.63 Visco M2 13.00 -1.00 -7.14 14.00 380cst M1 670.63 -15.12 -2.20 685.75 380cst M1/M2 2.88 0.00 0.00 2.88 380cst M2 667.75 -15.13 -2.22 682.88 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -5.68 0.37 -6.12 -6.05 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -5.47 0.45 -7.60 -5.92 East-West M1 37.50 -0.75 -1.96 38.25 East-West M2 37.25 -0.25 -0.67 37.50 Barges M1 646.13 -16.00 -2.42 662.13 Barges M1/M2 2.63 -0.12 -4.36 2.75 Barges M2 643.50 -15.88 -2.41 659.38 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -14.82 0.47 -3.07 -15.29 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -14.62 0.56 -3.69 -15.18 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Anthony Barker)