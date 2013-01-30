SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian 380-centistoke (cst) fuel oil differential rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, as SK Energy's buying during the physical trading window provided support to the higher viscosity grade. The differential for 380-cst gained $1.10 to a premium of 40 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, the highest since Jan. 8, Reuters assessment showed. This is also the first time the 380-cst differential slipped into positive territory in three weeks, according to Reuters data. Cash differentials represent the amount buyers are willing to pay below or above published benchmark prices. SK Energy bought 60,000 tonnes of 380-cst fuel oil during the physical trading window, bringing its total purchase since last month to 280,000 tonnes. Trade sources said these cargoes are likely to be sold into the bunker market or to utilities, as power generation demand rose due to a winter that is colder than usual. The relatively healthier demand for the higher viscosity grade has also had an impact on fuel oil's viscosity spreads, with the prompt February contract narrowing to a three-session low of $4.75 a tonne by the Asian close. Market sentiment, however, remained depressed as Western arbitrage arrivals are expected to be high through February, prolonging a supply overhang that started in October last year. Reflecting the weak sentiment, the prompt February/March contango widened by 38 cents to $3.25 a tonne by the Asian close. Fuel oil's front-month February crack widened 31 cents to a discount of $10.20 a barrel Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. * TENDERS: - Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum is offering 30,000 tonnes of low sulphur waxy residue (LSWR), for Feb. 26-28 lifting from Sriracha, via tender which closes on Jan. 30, with a one-day validity. * CASH DEALS: Two 380-cst trades - Vitol sold 20,000 tonnes, for Feb. 19-23 loading, to SK Energy at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to February average quotes, which is equivalent to a premium of around 75 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. - Gunvor sold 40,000 tonnes, for Feb. 18-22 loading, to SK Energy at a premium of $1.00 a tonne to February average quotes, which is equivalent to a premium of around 80 cents a tonne to Singapore spot quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 639.70 3.30 0.52 636.40 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst -4.60 -0.10 2.22 -4.50 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 639.40 5.00 0.79 634.40 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 0.40 1.10 -157.14 -0.70 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 639.00 4.00 0.63 635.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) -0.40 -1.00 -166.67 0.60 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.38 0.92 0.81 113.46 180cst M1 643.50 3.25 0.51 640.25 180cst M1/M2 -3.25 -0.38 13.04 -2.88 180cst M2 646.75 3.63 0.56 643.13 Visco M1 4.75 -0.50 -9.52 5.25 Visco M2 7.00 -0.63 -8.20 7.63 380cst M1 638.75 3.75 0.59 635.00 380cst M1/M2 -1.00 -0.50 100.00 -0.50 380cst M2 639.75 4.25 0.67 635.50 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -10.20 -0.31 3.13 -9.89 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -9.66 -0.26 2.77 -9.40 East-West M1 25.25 -1.00 -3.81 26.25 East-West M2 29.75 -0.50 -1.65 30.25 Barges M1 618.25 4.25 0.69 614.00 Barges M1/M2 1.25 0.13 11.11 1.13 Barges M2 617.00 4.13 0.67 612.88 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -19.46 -0.29 1.51 -19.17 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -18.55 -0.27 1.48 -18.28 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by William Hardy)