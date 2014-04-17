SINGAPORE, April 17 The Asian gasoline crack recovered from a week's low on Thursday to reach a two-session high of $10.50 a barrel, or 13.27 percent higher than a month ago, as an outage in India impacted supplies. Essar Oil has reduced its gasoline output due to a technical problem at a continuous catalytic reformer (CCR), a company spokesman said, adding that it will take about a fortnight to resolve the technical issue. "Because of this, our gasoline production will be impacted," he added. Traders said Essar had, before the outage, sold two gasoline cargoes totalling at least 110,000 tonnes for April loading. One of the cargoes went to BP for April 18-19 loading and another for April 26-28 loading to Vitol. They added that the cargo sold to BP will be delayed by weeks, but it was unclear if Vitol's cargo will be affected. Ten gasoline deals totalling 500,000 barrels were transacted in the Singapore cash market, five times the volumes done in the previous session. (See Singapore cash deals below) NAPHTHA FLAT Asia's naphtha crack was mostly flat at $135.88 a tonne, or nearly 8 percent higher than what it was a month ago as current tighter supplies supported sellers' sentiment. The strong fundamentals were reflected in the recent spot deals done, with the latest on Reliance Industries. The Indian refiner sold a long-range vessel size naphtha cargo for May 15-20 loading from Sikka at premiums in the high $30s a tonne level to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday. They added that the buyer could be an oil major, but this could not be directly confirmed. The last time Reliance received high $30s a tonne was for a January 2014 lifting cargo. "Although European cargoes being fixed for May arrival in Asia could be higher than what was initially expected, Asia's inventories are still comparatively low due to strong demand," said a Singapore-based trader. Traders said cargoes arriving in Asia from Europe and the Mediterranean may have increased to about 1.3 million tonnes, from an earlier expectations of up to 1 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Twelve deals, of which two were on naphtha and ten on gasoline. BP bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes for May 7-11 loading at $119.90 a barrel each from Trafigura and Phillips 66. The oil major bought another 92-octane gasoline cargo from Trafigura for May 13-17 loading at $119.70 a barrel. Vitol bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo for May 13-17 loading from Glencore at $119.80 a barrel and from Trafigura a similar grade cargo for May 7-11 loading at $119.90 a barrel. Shell bought two 95-octane gasoline cargoes, one of which was from PetroChina for May 9-13 loading at $123.40 a barrel and the other from Unipec for May 8-12 loading at $123.50 a barrel. Unipec bought two 92-octane gasoline cargoes from Trafigura for May 7-11 loading at $119.90 a barrel and $120.00 a barrel respectively. Glencore sold to PetroChina a 92-octane gasoline cargo for May 13-17 loading at $120.00 a barrel. On naphtha, BP inked a first-half June/first-half July spread deal with buyer Shell at $17 a tonne. Shell also bought a second-half June naphtha cargo from Vitol at $948 a tonne. LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 956.75 -2.00 -0.21 958.75 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 939.75 -2.13 -0.23 941.88 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 17.00 0.00 0.00 17.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 104.17 -0.19 -0.18 104.36 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 2.89 -0.02 -0.69 2.91 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 135.88 0.70 0.52 135.18 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 124.50 0.50 0.40 124.00 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 123.45 0.85 0.69 122.60 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 119.95 0.55 0.46 119.40 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 10.50 0.91 9.49 9.59 GL92-SIN-CRK For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 Naphtha Cracks M1 East-West Naphtha M1 East-West Naphtha M2 NWE Naphtha M1 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 NWE Naphtha M2 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)