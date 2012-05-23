SINGAPORE, May 23 Asia's naphtha price fell for
the 11th straight session on Wednesday to a six-month low while
intermonth premiums at $5.00 a tonne were more than three times
lower than what they were a month ago as demand slumps on
cracker run cuts.
The weak fundamentals were evident when South Korea's S-Oil
had to sell 33,000 tonnes of naphtha, likely to a Japanese
trader, at a slight premium to Japan spot quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This was sharply down when compared to its most recent spot
deal for a late May cargo sold to Trafigura at record high
premiums of $32 a tonne.
"Although the arbitrage door to move European cargoes to
Asia is closed, supplies in Asia are rising because demand is
down," said a trader.
Thailand's IRPC will cut utilization rates at its sole
360,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by 15 percentage
points to 75-80 percent of its capacity next month, joining at
least two others in the region in cutting runs to combat poor
petrochemical margins.
South Korea's YNCC and SK Energy will also be cutting runs
starting end May and June respectively.
Malaysia's Titan in the meantime has not decided if it will
cut utilization rates at its 667,000 tpy cracking complex,
traders said.
"I think for now, Titan may just go slow on purchases while
it decides whether or not to reduce operational rates," said
another trader.
* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp sold 50,000 tonnes
of naphtha for May 28-29 loading to Vitol at premiums of about
$20.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
GASOLINE CRACKS REBOUND
Gasoline cracks were at a four-session high, rebounding from
a four-session low as prompt Vietnamese demand supported the
market.
So far, Vietnam has been seeking slightly more than 200,000
tonnes of gasoline and diesel for May-June delivery to plug a
supply shortfall as its only plant shut last week for up to four
weeks for equipment checks.
It is expected to seek a total of 500,000 tonnes of fuel to
cover the shortage.
But going forward, supplies from Taiwan will increase as CPC
is to start up a new gasoline-making unit and Formosa will
resume spot exports after its maintenance which started around
May 10.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals.
- Trafigura bought a 92-octane gasoline cargo from Gracewood
for June 7-11 loading at $115.05 a barrel and another similar
grade for June 18-22 loading at $114.45 a barrel from
PetroChina.
- Shell sold a 92-octane gasoline cargo for June 12-16
loading to Total at $114.60 a barrel.
LIGHT DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 863.00 -6.00 -0.69 869.00 NAF-1H-TYO
OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 858.00 -6.00 -0.69 864.00 NAF-2H-TYO
OSN Naphtha Diff 5.00 0.00 0.00 5.00 NAF-TYO-DIF
Naphtha Netback FOB Singapore 93.55 -0.67 -0.71 94.22 NAF-SIN
Naphtha Diff FOB Singapore 0.55 -0.02 -3.51 0.57 NAF-SIN-DIF
Naphtha-Brent Crack 60.43 4.58 8.20 55.85 NAF-SIN-CRK
Gasoline 97 121.85 -0.95 -0.77 122.80 GL97-SIN
Gasoline 95 118.10 -0.90 -0.76 119.00 GL95-SIN
Gasoline 92 114.70 -0.90 -0.78 115.60 GL92-SIN
Gasoline crack 7.69 0.51 7.10 7.18 <GL92-SIN-CRK
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 107.01 -1.41 -1.30 108.42
Naphtha CFR Japan M1 860.00 -15.50 -1.77 875.50 <NACFRJPSWMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 -2.00 0.25 -11.11 -2.25 <NACFRJPSDMc1
Naphtha CFR Japan M2 862.00 -15.75 -1.79 877.75 <NACFRJPSWMc2
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M1 20.30 -11.45 -36.06 31.75 <NAPTC4SPDMc1
Naphtha Japan-Singapore Netback M2 24.10 -11.70 -32.68 35.80 <NAPTC4SPDMc2
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1 93.30 -0.45 -0.48 93.75 <NAFOBSGSWMc1
Naphtha FOB Singapore M1/M2 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.20 <NAFOBSGSDMc1
Naphtha FOB Singapore M2 93.10 -0.45 -0.48 93.55 <NAFOBSGSWMc2
Naphtha Cracks M1 -11.23 -0.34 3.12 -10.89 <NACFRJPCKMc1
East-West Naphtha M1 14.00 0.50 3.70 13.50
East-West Naphtha M2 12.25 -0.25 -2.00 12.50
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1 846.00 -16.00 -1.86 862.00
Northwest Europe Naphtha M1/M2 -3.75 -0.50 15.38 -3.25 <NAPCNWEASMc1
Northwest Europe Naphtha M2 849.75 -15.50 -1.79 865.25
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M1 -12.59 -0.31 2.52 -12.28 <NAPCNWEACMc1
Crack Northwest Europe Naphtha-Brent M2 -11.55 -0.26 2.30 -11.29 <NAPCNWEACMc2
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)