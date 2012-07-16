SINGAPORE, July 16 Asia's naphtha price edged up $1 on Monday to hover around a 1-1/2-month high of $845 a tonne on strong Brent crude, while margins hit a two-month high of $84.95 a tonne premium, supported by improved petrochemical demand.

Crackers that have previously cut runs have mostly returned to full operational rates. South Korea's YNCC fully restored operational rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex on Monday, after reducing runs to 90 percent of its capacity in late May.

This came after Malaysia-based Titan and Thailand's IRPC had also increased cracker runs early this month.

"Petrochemical margins were really bad back in June, but these have improved as China was restocking over the last two-three weeks," said a trader.

But how long these better times can last remained a question for all.

"Maybe it can last another two-four weeks because some traders like to build up stocks before the fourth-quarter," the same trader added.

The weeks leading up to Christmas season usually sees lower demand as manufacturers would have already completed all their pre-festive orders.

* OTHER CRACKER NEWS: Taiwan's CPC has restarted its 380,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 4 cracker over the weekend following a two-week shutdown for repairs.

- But it will skip buying spot full-range naphtha due to sufficient stocks.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Essar offered 28,000-30,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 4-6 loading in a tender closing on July 18.

- MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 8-10 loading to PetroChina at about $29.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the highest in about two months.

- It has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 20-22 loading.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GAIN

Gasoline margins extended gains to reach a two-month of $9.16 a barrel on tight supplies and healthy demand.

The margins are the difference between 92-octane gasoline outright price at $110.50 a barrel and September Brent crude at $101.34 a barrel.

For most of July so far, there were repeatedly more buyers looking for cargoes in the Singapore cash market.

The stronger fundamentals allowed rare gasoline exporter MRPL to fetch reasonably good premiums, traders said.

It got a premium of about $3.75 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis for 25,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline sold to Gunvor for Aug. 8-10 loading from New Mangalore port.

This was the highest premium fetched so far for a total of three cargoes sold this year, including the Aug. 8-10 parcel.

In Sri Lanka, demand remained healthy, with Ceypetco seeking 240,000 barrels of gasoline, likely to be combined with 70,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil of Aug. 21 delivery in a tender closing on July 24.

* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoline deals but none on naphtha.

- PetroChina sold to Shell two 97-octane gasoline cargoes for July 31 to Aug. 4 loading, each at $117.30 and $117.40 a barrel.

- Chevron sold to Trafigura a 92-octane gasoline cargo, also for July 31 to Aug. 4 loading at $110.50 a barrel.

LIGHT DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M1 845.00 1.00 0.12 844.00 NAF-1H-TYO OSN Naphtha CFR Japan M2 837.00 3.00 0.36 834.00 NAF-2H-TYO OSN Naphtha Diff 8.00 -2.00 -20.00 10.00 NAF-TYO-DIF Naphtha Netback FOB Sing 91.62 0.11 0.12 91.51 NAF-SIN Naphtha Diff FOB Sing 1.27 0.01 0.79 1.26 NAF-SIN-DIF Naphtha-Brent Crack 84.95 2.35 2.85 82.60 NAF-SIN-CRK Gasoline 97 117.35 1.81 1.57 115.54 GL97-SIN Gasoline 95 113.70 0.40 0.35 113.30 GL95-SIN Gasoline 92 110.50 0.40 0.36 110.10 GL92-SIN Gasoline crack 9.16 0.58 6.76 8.58 GL92-SIN-CRK

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 101.33 0.69 0.69 100.64 Naphtha CFR Japan M1 834.00 6.50 0.79 827.50 Naphtha CFR Japan M1/M2 4.25 0.25 6.25 4.00 Naphtha CFR Japan M2 829.75 6.25 0.76 823.50 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M1 15.00 -4.75 -24.05 19.75 Naphtha Japan-Sing Netback M2 16.15 -4.55 -21.98 20.70 Naphtha FOB Sing M1 91.00 1.25 1.39 89.75 Naphtha FOB Sing M1/M2 0.60 0.05 9.09 0.55 Naphtha FOB Sing M2 90.40 1.20 1.35 89.20 Naphtha Cracks M1 -9.58 0.00 0.00 -9.58 East-West Naphtha M1 18.00 0.25 1.41 17.75 East-West Naphtha M2 16.50 0.25 1.54 16.25 NWE Naphtha M1 816.00 6.25 0.77 809.75 NWE Naphtha M1/M2 2.75 0.25 10.00 2.50 NWE Naphtha M2 813.25 6.00 0.74 807.25 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M1 -11.55 0.00 0.00 -11.55 Crack NWE Naphtha-Brent M2 -10.97 -0.02 0.18 -10.95 *Sing refers to Singapore (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)