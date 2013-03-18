By Chikako Mogi and Cecile Lefort
| TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 18
markets fell and safe-haven assets such as the yen rose on
Monday after a radical bailout plan for Cyprus unnerved
investors by re-igniting concerns about the euro zone's weak
banks and its fickle policies.
Analysts worried that what appeared to be a knee-jerk
reaction might turn into a full-blown sell-off if euro zone
officials struggle to implement their plan for Cyprus or fail to
convince global markets that the proposal is a one-off deal.
Market participants braced for more uncertainty and
volatility as European markets followed Asia lower and U.S.
stock futures pointed to a weaker Wall Street open.
Foreigners sold a hefty amount of South Korean shares and
exited some of the more popular high-yielding assets in the
region, such as Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesian stocks --
assets they had been chasing for weeks to earn better yields.
"While euro zone policymakers have stressed that Cyprus is
an exceptional case, that will probably do little to calm
sentiments. 'Better safe than sorry' may be the mantra," Mizuho
Corporate Bank said in a note.
Cyprus and international lenders agreed at the weekend that
savers in the island's outsized banking system would take a hit
in return for the offer of 10 billion euros ($13.07 billion) in
aid, breaking with previous European Union practice that
depositors' savings are sacrosanct and raising fears that it
could set a precedent for future euro zone bailouts.
It wasn't just the fear that Cyprus will set a precedent for
the rescue of other bigger and weak banking systems, such as
Spain's, that unsettled markets.
Uncertainty over how the Cyprus parliament will vote on the
bailout, the implementation of the tax on depositors and worries
of a run on deposits all contributed to Monday's sell-off in all
assets perceived as risky.
Asian shares had their worst single-day drop since late
July. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 1.8 percent to its lowest since Jan.
2.
Crude oil tumbled 1.1 percent to $92.46 a barrel.
Three-year Australian bond cash yields dropped 16
basis points to 2.95 percent, the biggest daily drop since May
last year.
The ringgit weakened to its lowest since August
last year while the won touched a five-month low as
foreigners sold Korean stocks.
"People are concerned because depositors are being targeted
for the first time," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist
at IG Markets in Australia.
"It has always been the situation where you protect the
depositors over everyone else, but they're breaking a taboo and
that could have implications on other nations which have a
reasonably weak fiscal position."
Assets perceived as safe havens rallied, with spot gold
gaining as much as 1 percent at one point to a three-week
high of $1,608.30 an ounce.
"The possibility of this episode leading to a reversal
rather than a simple retracement of risk sentiment cannot be
discounted," Rabobank said in a client note.
Analysts at Mizuho issued similar words of caution. Cyprus
was too small an economy to have an economic knock-on impact on
the world, they said.
"Nonetheless, it is more about precedents and implied
commitment by euro zone policymakers to be fiscally
integrated; apparently that is less than rock-solid," they
wrote.
PLAY SAFE
The dollar strengthened 0.7 percent to 82.824 against a
basket of major currencies, inching closer to a
seven-month high of 83.166 hit last Thursday.
Heading into a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later
this week, analysts expect the Cyprus-related anxiety to keep
the dollar supported. They also expect the fears will for a
while put a floor under the Japanese yen, which very recently
was at 3-1/2-year lows against the dollar on expectations of
more aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
A pause in speculative fund flows into Asia's high-yielding
markets such as Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines would
come as a respite for policymakers grappling with the high costs
of intervention and the accompanying inflationary pressures.
Market participants also braced for the possibility that
renewed concerns over Europe could prompt the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates further, having already
slashed rates by 175 basis points since 2011 to offset
uncertainties about the global economic outlook.
"Investors thought the situation in Europe was contained,
and seemingly it wasn't," said a fixed income trading head at an
investment bank in Sydney.
"If the tail risk in Europe becomes explosive, then there
will need to be more (rate) cuts," the fixed income trader
said.
(Additional reporting by Jong Woo Cheon in Singapore; Writing
by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)