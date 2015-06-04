By Henning Gloystein
| SINGAPORE, June 4
SINGAPORE, June 4 U.S. crude oil prices
stabilized in early Asian trading on Thursday following an
almost three percent fall the previous session.
Prices were supported by the peak demand U.S. driving season
which is underway and by a 1.95 million barrel fall in U.S.
crude inventories last week, according to data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA).
Yet glum sentiment ahead of Friday's meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prevented
bigger price gains.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil, is
expected to reject calls for output cuts, continuing to produce
about 2 million barrels per day above demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month U.S. crude futures were at $59.67 per
barrel at 0000 GMT on Thursday, up 3 cents from their last
settlement.
* Brent futures dipped 2 cents to $63.78 a barrel.
* With Brent prices weighed by OPEC's oversupply and U.S.
prices supported by the peak demand season and lower stocks,
Brent's premium over U.S. contracts CL-LCO1=R has fallen to
just over $4 per barrel, down from almost $8.50 in mid-April
MARKETS
* The euro extended gains against the dollar
Wednesday, ending up 1.07 percent to $1.1271 after hitting a
high of $1.1284 over hopes that Greece was on track to strike a
deal with its creditors ahead of a deadline on Friday. The euro
has gained more than 3.0 percent against the greenback in the
last two days, its biggest two-day percentage gain since March
2009.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday (GMT):
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Editing by Richard Pullin)