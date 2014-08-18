SINGAPORE Aug 18 Calling the top in financial
markets is never easy. Asian stock and bond markets may appear
frothy at their near-record levels after a multi-year rally, but
global investors are still betting on a mix of healthy returns
and history to juice up their profits.
Six years since the global financial crisis spurred a
relentless pursuit of yields, Asian stock markets are at record
highs, bond yields have tumbled to pre-crisis lows and companies
are raising huge amounts of cheap equity and debt.
Brisk corporate earnings growth, fed by a global thirst for
the region's exports of cars and electronics goods and robust
domestic consumption, has further burnished Asia's appeal and
kept funds focused on ripe pickings.
"I would not at all subscribe to the idea that markets are
expensive and now's the time to get out," said Julie Dickson, a
portfolio manager at Ashmore Investment Management in London, a
fund with $75 billion in assets worldwide.
"And if you do that, you are going to be potentially losing
out on some very compelling opportunities for growth in the next
3 to 5 years and possibly longer, particularly in China and
Korea."
Indeed, triggers for a correction, which seems overdue, have
come and gone - ranging from geopolitics such as the
Ukraine-Russia tensions or economic ones such as an Argentine
debt default or periodic threats of a rise in U.S. yields.
Other regions have cooled off in the past two months. There
were outflows from U.S. high-yielding bonds and equity funds,
European equities have fallen sharply, and foreign cash has
moved away from Latin American and European equity markets.
Asia has remained the exception, almost caught in a virtuous
cycle where company earnings are surpassing expectations and
bond yields offer a decent cushion for risk.
EARNINGS FLOURISH
Asian stocks are up 137 percent in just
under six years. Equity markets in India, Indonesia, Korea, the
Philippines and most other countries are well above their 2008
peaks, with some at record levels.
Earnings have spurred much of these heady gains,
underwritten by an economic recovery led by domestic consumption
and, more recently, exports. Second quarter earnings have so far
on average been growing at 25-to-30 percent over the previous
year.
And despite a slowing in China's frenetic growth rates,
economists on average expect Asia to grow at 3 times the pace of
the developed world this year - a big lure for investors
grappling with uneven global growth.
The skyrocketing markets have understandably raised the risk
of a sudden and sharp reversal, but those putting more money in
the game make a persuasive case for staying on.
"You have to look at what earnings growth companies have
delivered. And earnings in Asia over the past year or so have
been broadly supportive of the move up in the market," said
Andrew Gillan, Asia ex-Japan equities head at Henderson Global
Investors. Henderson has $4.5 billion in Asia-Pacific equities.
No one's sure what will touch off a correction or even which
part of the market will sell off first.
"We know that at some point the party is over but as a
portfolio manager you are paid to look for opportunities for
your clients," Hans Goetti, head of Asian investments at Banque
Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) in Singapore, told Reuters TV.
One likely trigger would be a spike in U.S. yields, possibly
in early 2015 in anticipation of a rate rise by the Federal
Reserve, which would cause high-yield Asian bonds to be sold.
Even there, the high-yield market in Asia has been holding up
well, barring some discrimination among investors on primary
issues. For instance, Indonesian firm Berau Coal
postponed a dollar bond offering citing adverse market
conditions.
RISK PREMIUM
JPMorgan's JACI high yield index for Asia is now
around 7 percent, and that compares with a 5.71 percent yield on
the U.S. high yield benchmark. Yields on such risky
Asian debt were below that for the U.S. counterparts in 2008,
which means Asian bonds aren't as overvalued now.
According to Citi's Asian strategist Markus Rosgen, emerging
Asia market valuations are below historic peaks, with prices on
average 16 percent below the October 2007 peak and yet earnings
per share now 29 percent higher than the previous peak in
mid-2008.
Prices in Latin America and emerging Europe are also
significantly below peaks, but the earnings growth is absent
there. In the United States, earnings are above the peak but so
are prices.
This higher risk premium in Asian equity prices gives
investors more wiggle room, should markets turn when interest
rates rise, Rosgen wrote recently.
That doesn't stop policymakers from worrying.
In a recent interview with the Central Banking Journal,
India's central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who had also
previously warned of a crisis ahead of the 2008 crash in
markets, said investors were living on hope and prayer that
markets wouldn't unwind messily.
"They put the trades on even though they know what will
happen as everyone attempts to exit positions at the same time."
(Additional reporting by Gautam Srinivasan in Singapore;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)