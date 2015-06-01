By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 1 Crude oil prices dipped in
early Asian trading on Monday as rising OPEC output and an
expectation that the group would keep production high added to
sentiment that the market remained over supplied despite ongoing
falls in U.S. rig operations.
Crude oil prices jumped almost 5 percent on Friday, their
biggest rally in over a month, as a bigger than expected drop in
U.S. oil rigs in operation set off a renewed rush of bullish
bets.
Yet prices dipped on Monday as the market continued to be
over supplied due to near record production in most
oil-producing regions, including the Middle East, Russia and
North America.
"Reports of the U.S. Oil Fund, the largest exchange traded
fund in the U.S., withdrawing almost $1 billion in April and
May, suggests recent gains could come under pressure from
bearish sentiment regarding oversupply," ANZ bank said on
Monday.
Oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) likely hit a two-and-a-half year high of 31.22
million barrels per day (bpd) in May and production is not
expected to be cut during a meeting of the group this Friday.
