SINGAPORE Dec 19 MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan extended losses on Monday after North Korean state television announced the death of leader Kim Jong-il.

The index, which had been down around 1.9 percent before the announcement, fell to be 2.6 percent lower for the day, and was last trading down around 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Alex Richardson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)