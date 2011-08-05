SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Asia's naphtha price ended the week at a five-week low on Friday, with cracks falling to their lowest in about two weeks but physical timespreads remained firm to reflect healthy fundamentals compared with end-May to second-half July.

Naphtha prices were about 6.5 percent lower, weighed down by weaker Brent which had fallen to $106.56 a barrel at 0830 GMT compared to $113.15 a day ago around the same time.

"The fall in cracks today was due to the weaker naphtha prices which reacted to crude. The timespreads give you a better view of where fundamentals are," said a trader.

Timespreads remained in the positive zone for the seventh straight session on firmer ethylene prices caused by a supply void after Formosa had to prolong the shutdown of its No. 1 naphtha cracker.

This has led to some of its petrochemical units reliant on ethylene, made mainly from naphtha, to buy spot ethylene, traders said.

"Ethylene spot offers have jumped to $1,300 a tonne on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, but bids were lagging at around $1,200-$1,250 a tonne," said a trader.

"By looking at the bids, they indicate that ethylene prices have risen by about $100.00 a tonne within a month. The impact of Formosa's cracker shutdown has been build into the price."

Formosa's No. 1 cracker remains shut following after more than two months due to more outages at the Mailiao site.

It's 540,000 barrels per day refinery is also shut.

Gasoline cracks were around a three-session high, with Vietnam's Petrolimex seeking an additional, small cargo of under 20,000-tonne for second-half August loading in a tender due to be awarded next Wednesday.

It had previously bought more than 70,000 tonnes of gasoline for August delivery at a discount of about 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for 92-octane grade, and more than 20 cents a barrel premium for 95-octane grade.

Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell just over 8 percent on the week to 616,000 tonnes due to cargoes to the United States and Africa, independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday.

The driving season in the U.S. continued to disappoint, however, while the barge business was also slow. Cargo trade was the main reason stocks were lower on the whole, according to Kulsen.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front- month second-half September fell $61.00 to $906.50 a tonne, lowest since June 29 at $904.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between second-half September and second-half October widened 25 cents to $1.50 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- dropped $11.58 to $107.30 a tonne premium, lowest since July 18 at $104.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL sold 27,000 tonnes to PetroChina for Aug. 25-28 loading from Kochi at premiums of nearly $10.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- This was higher compared to the $9.10 a tonne it had previously fetched from Cargill for a cargo lifting on Aug. 6-10.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought from BP a second-half October cargo at $905.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF recovered 21 cents to $15.75 a barrel, highest in three sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- recovered 47 cents to $7.20 a barrel, highest in two sessions.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Five deals.

- Vitol sold to Shell a 95-octane cargo for Aug. 20-24 loading at $118.60 a barrel.

- But it bought from Total a 95-octane cargo for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 loading at $3.00 a barrel premium to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

- Vitol also bought from Trafigura a 92-octane cargo for Aug. 26-30 loading at $113.90 a barrel.

- Shell further bought a 97-octane cargo for Aug. 20-24 lifting period from Morgan Stanley at $121.50 a barrel.

