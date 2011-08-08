SINGAPORE, Aug 8 Asia's naphtha price was at a two-session high on Monday while cracks fell less than 1 percent.

But there were concerns that consumer demand could slump if recession hits and that would sharply impact petrochemicals, which are made mostly of naphtha in Asia.

"It is hard to predict the naphtha direction now. To some extent, buyers are worried about a drop in petrochemical margins due to the macroeconomic woe," said a North Asian trader.

"But naphtha could stay neutral for now unless there is new, stunning information on Formosa, or if Western naphtha starts to be pushed to Asia. These would weigh the naphtha market down."

For now, Formosa's restart date of its No. 1 cracker remains unclear.

It was to restart in first-half August after it was shut following a pipeline fire on May 12.

But it suffered from another outage, which forced Asia's top naphtha buyer to keep the unit idle indefinitely.

With U.S. economy looking weak, its demand for gasoline could fall.

That would prompt Europe, which also uses naphtha for gasoline blending apart from feeding into petrochemical units, to ship unused naphtha to Asia.

Gasoline cracks in Asia however continued to climb for the third-straight session, reaching their highest in about a week.

The stronger cracks could be boosted by healthy regional demand from Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Middle East.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): August swaps slipped 25 cents to $907.50 a tonne, while September swaps were unchanged at $908.00 a tonne, reflecting a 50 cents contango contrasting the backwardation in physical timespreads.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were $8.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values, unchanged from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads widened 34 cents to $6.02 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half September edged up $2.50 to $909.00 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between second-half September and second-half October narrowed 50 cents to $1.00 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- inched down dropped 5 cents to $107.25 a tonne premium, lowest since July 18 at $104.60 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: Qatar's Tasweeq offered up to 1.56 million tonnes of naphtha for October 2011 to September 2012 lifting.

- It offered up to 360,000 tonnes of GTL naphtha, or 25,000-30,000 tonnes a month, for the stated 12-month period.

- It also offered up to 600,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha and up to 600,000 tonnes of plant condensate for the same lifting period from October 2011 to September 2012.

- All tenders close on Aug. 22 with bids to stay valid until Aug. 25.

- India's BPCL offered 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 29-31 loading in a tender closing on Aug. 10.

- IOC offered 35,000 tonnes for Sept. 3-5 loading from Dahej, and another 15,000 tonnes for Sept. 8-10 lifting from Haldia in a tender closing on Aug. 10.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Shell bought two second-half October cargoes, one from BP at $907.00 a tonne, and another from Vitol at $908.00 a tonne, making these the only two cash deals for the day.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 52 cents to $16.27 a barrel, highest since Aug 1 at $16.89.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 70 cents to $7.90 a barrel, highest since Aug 1 at $8.00.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Four deals.

- Trafigura sold to Morgan Stanley a 92-octane cargo for Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 loading at $114.80 a barrel.

- Shell bought three cargoes, of which two were on 97-octane for Aug. 23-27 loading.

- One of these two cargoes will be supplied by Total at $123.50 a barrel, and the other by Morgan Stanley at $123.90 a barrel.

- Shell also bought a 95-octane cargo from Total for Aug. 27-31 loading at premiums of $3.40 to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. PRODUCT Price Prev Change SEP11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 908.50/909.50 906.50 +2.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 98.48/98.58 98.53 0.00 AUG NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 906.50/908.50 907.75 -0.25 SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 907.00/909.00 908.00 0.00 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 123.85/123.95 121.50 +2.40 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 118.15/118.25 118.60 -0.40 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.75/114.85 114.00 +0.80 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 16.22/16.32 15.75 +0.52

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages.....