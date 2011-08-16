SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Asia's naphtha price rose for the fourth session to reach a near 14-day high on Tuesday, while cracks were at a two-week high as sentiment stayed firm on lower supplies ahead.

South Korea's YNCC bought 50,000 tonnes of open-spec grade for second-half September arrival at premiums of around $1.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

This was higher than what LG Chem had paid on Aug. 4 for similar volumes at premiums of 50 cents to $1.00 a tonne.

Stronger fundamentals due to reduced volumes from India and Japan could be giving the market the boost, traders said.

India's September naphtha exports are expected to fall by about 15 percent to around 850,000 tonnes from August, when volumes were exceptionally high due to cracker outages and lower domestic demand.

In Japan, weekly official data showed that its domestic naphtha stocks had fallen nearly 30 percent year-on-year to reach 1.49 million kilolitres in the week ended Aug. 6.

"Japanese refiners could be using heavy crude to obtain higher fuel oil yield. When they use heavier crude, it will give you less naphtha," said a Singapore-based trader.

Eyes are on Fujia Dahua's 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) paraxylene plant which has begun shutdown procedures after it was ordered to shut following public protest over a toxic spill.

"If it defers the entire shipment of 100,000-120,000 tonnes a month of naphtha, it will impact the market, which is currently short of heavy naphtha," said a trader.

Gasoline cracks rose to a six-week high on healthy demand amid tighter supplies as China's exports are expected to stay low this year compared to the previous year.

Taiwan's Formosa shutting its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) had added to the tighter availabilities but it is ready to restart on Aug. 20 although that is subject to government's approval.

The refinery was shut following fire in end-July.

Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes of gasoline for September arrival at premiums of about $2.80 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a C&F basis.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): September swaps climbed $2.50 to $933.50 a tonne while October swaps edged up $2.25 to $932.00 a tonne, reflecting a $1.50 backwardation.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's August swaps were $7.50 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $7.75 a tonne higher in previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads narrowed 10 cents to $5.09 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month second-half September climbed $1.50 to $935.00 a tonne, highest since Aug. 4 at $967.50 a tonne.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half October and first-half November were at $2.00 a tonne, highest since May 27 at $2.50.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- were up marginally by 7 cents to $118.93 a tonne premium, highest since Aug. 1 at $119.75 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: ADNOC offered 50,000 tonnes of spot paraffinic naphtha for Sept. 24-25 loading by a tender which closes on Wednesday. Bids are to stay valid until Aug. 21.

- Pakistan offered 30,000 tonnes for end-August lifting in a tender closing on Aug. 18.

- Bids will stay valid until Aug. 22.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Two deals.

- Shell bought a first-half November cargo from Glencore at $932.00 a tonne, while Mabanaft sold a cargo for the same delivery period to Vitol at $933.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF rose 86 cents to $18.21 a barrel, the highest since July 14 at $18.60 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose 86 cents to $10.84 a barrel, the highest since July 4 at $11.07 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal, with Vitol having bought a 95-octane cargo for Sept. 6-10 loading from BP at $122.80 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change OCT11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 934.50/935.50 933.50 +1.50 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 101.39/101.49 101.25 +0.19 SEP NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 932.50/934.50 931.00 +2.50 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 931.00/933.00 929.75 +2.25 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.20/126.30 124.70 +1.55 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 122.75/122.85 121.80 +1.00 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.60/119.70 118.60 +1.05 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.16/18.26 17.35 +0.86

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)