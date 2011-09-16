SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Asia's naphtha price was around its highest in a week on Friday, with physical timespreads holding firm at $6.00 a tonne premium and cracks hitting a three-week high on steady demand but tighter supplies due to a persistent lack of European imports.

South Korea's Honam Petrochemical was seen seeking volumes for second-half October arrival, coming a day after LG Chem, Samsung Total and Japanese Idemitsu having bought up to a total of 125,000 tonnes for the same arrival period at premiums of $4.00-$8.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

But the result of Honam's tender was not immediately clear with some traders saying that it could have failed to buy due to lmited high offers.

"Sentiment is firm now. If Honam had bought the volumes today, they likely will have to pay a high premium, which will be above what LG Chem had paid yesterday (at around $6.50-$7.00)" said a trader.

Honam is shutting its 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracker in Daesan for a planned 30-day maintenance staring around Oct. 10.

It operates another 750,000 tpy cracker at Yeosu, which already had a brief 10-day maintenance in April this year.

In Japan, Sumitomo Chemical Co started maintenance work at its 380,000 tpy cracker on Thursday and this will last until Oct. 17.

Gasoline cracks stayed strong on tight supplies.

India's BPCL cancelled a tender to buy 32,000 tonnes of gasoline for mid-October arrival at Kochi and Mumbai.

Traders said high offers could be a reason behind the cancellation, while another factor could be weaker local demand.

"BPCL may still have stocks to tie over as demand has been depressed lately due to high gasoline prices," said a trader.

Indian state-run firms last raised gasoline prices in mid-May by a record.

The increase of 5 rupees a litre made the fuel costlier than in the world's biggest oil consumer United States, hurting local consumption. Slowing car sales in Asia's third-biggest economy has also curbed sales.

BPCL however has an outstanding tender to import around 24,000 tonnes of reformate for November.

Validity of the tender is until late Friday.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November swaps slipped 25 cents and 50 cents respectively to $958.75 and $953.25 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps were $5.00 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $6.75 higher in the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November widened $1.21 cents to $7.28 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half November were at $984.00 a tonne, highest since Sept. 8 at $986.50.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half November and first-half December was at $6.00 as tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- rose $11.18 to $134.93 a tonne premium, highest since Aug. 26 at $138.20 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: BPCL offered 11,000 tonnes for Oct. 5-10 lifting from Haldia in a tender that closes on Sept. 22.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Two deals, both sold by Glencore.

- It sold a second-half November cargo to Shell at $983.00 a tonne and another for the same delivery period to Marubeni at a lower price of $981.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF climbed 44 cents to $18.25 a barrel, highest in three sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- rose $1.59 to $11.99 a barrel, highest since Sept. 7 at $12.82 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Two trades.

- BP sold a 97-octane cargo to Shell for Oct. 3-7 loading at $129.30 a barrel.

- Morgan Stanley sold a 92-octane cargo to PetroChina for the same lifting period at $125.20 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 983.50/984.50 969.00 +15.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 106.90/107.00 105.29 +1.66 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 957.75/959.75 959.00 -0.25 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 952.25/954.25 953.75 -0.50 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 129.25/129.35 126.60 +2.70 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 126.77/126.87 124.70 +2.12 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 125.15/125.25 123.10 +2.10 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.20/18.30 17.81 +0.44

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)