SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Asia's naphtha price was at a week's low on Tuesday, but cracks rose for the third session to stay at their highest in about three weeks as tighter supplies are not about to ease in the weeks ahead.

Traders said the market could stay firm all though September and October with premiums likely to go up for cargoes delivering in November.

"India's exports for October lifting could be similar to levels in September while there are less chances of arbitrage cargoes coming due to refinery run cuts in Europe," said a North Asia trader.

"This could be a tough season for heavy full-range naphtha grade users."

India exported less than 800,000 tonnes of September naphtha due to stronger domestic demand refinery maintenance.

This was below a monthly average of 910,000 tonnes for January-August this year.

So far, only about 75,000 tonnes of Tuapse naphtha could be moved to Asia for late October to early November arrival while another seller is working on moving around 75,000-tonne Algerian cargo for October arrival.

If these two shipments materialise, the volumes will still be below 2010's monthly average of 330,000 tonnes.

Gasoline cracks remained firm on limited supplies, prompting buyers Vietnam's Petrolimex and India's BPCL to pay more for cargoes.

BPCL bought a 12,000-tonne reformate for Nov. 5-10 arrival at Mumbai from Shell at premiums of $29.00 a barrel on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and similar volumes for Nov. 22-25 arrival from Itochu at premiums of $25.00 a tonne to the same price formula.

It was unclear if the refiner bought any October reformate, but around middle of August, it had bought 30,000 tonnes for September arrival at premiums of $18.33.

Petrolimex on the other hand paid a premium of $2.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB basis for 30,000 tonnes of 92-octane for Sept. 23-30 lifting from North/Southeast Asia, reflecting a strong market as this sharply contrasted the discount of 20 cents it paid for 62,000 tonnes of similar grade for around middle to end August lifting.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November swaps fell $14.88 and $15.13 respectively to $949.50 and $944.38 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps were $7.25 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $5.00 a tonne higher from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November narrowed 17 cents to $4.89 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half November fell $13.00 to $960.00 a tonne, lowest since Sept. 13 at $959.00.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half November and first-half December stayed at $6.00 as tonne for the fourth session.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- climbed 95 cents to $136.35 a tonne premium, highest since Aug. 26 at $138.20 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: IOC has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 6-8 loading from Dahej. The tender is valid until late Tuesday.

- ONGC has offered 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 2-3 loading from Mumbai and another 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 5-6 loading from Hazira in two separate tenders that will close on Sept. 22.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: Mabanaft sold a second-half November cargo to Vitol at $957.00 a tonne.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF fell 46 cents to $17.51 a barrel, lowest in four sessions.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- slipped 4 cents to $11.98 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: Shell bought two 95-octane cargoes of Oct. 5-9 loading: one from Vitol at $124.10 and the other from BP at $124.30 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 959.50/960.50 973.00 -13.00 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 104.24/104.34 105.73 -1.44 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 948.50/950.50 964.38 -14.88 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 943.38/945.38 959.50 -15.13 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 126.00/126.10 127.37 -1.32 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 124.15/124.25 125.52 -1.32 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 121.75/121.85 123.70 -1.90 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 17.46/17.56 17.97 -0.46

