SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Asia's naphtha prices were around a month-low on Thursday, while cracks fell to a six-week low, mirroring the weakness in Europe as weaker Western gasoline demand weighed on sentiment.

Naphtha can be used as a gasoline blendstock but gasoline demand in the U.S. -- which draws on European naphtha like Asia -- is tapering off.

Higher refinery runs plus weak demand raised gasoline inventories in the U.S. by 3.3 million barrels to 214.08 million barrels during the week, compared with expectations for a 1.2-million-barrel rise, said the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

"The bearishness started last night when the market started to dump gasoline," said a trader, explaining the impact on naphtha.

But other traders see the weakness as temporary because the lost demand will be offset by lower production given that European refiners are cutting back runs to cope with squeezed margins caused by high crude prices.

"Supplies from Europe (to Asia) will be reduced," said another trader.

"But Asia fundamentals will remain unchanged which will be slightly short throughout fourth quarter. Naphtha cracks may rebound next week."

Taiwan's Formosa meanwhile is running its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker at 65 percent capacity.

"We completed the start-up on late Wednesday and the unit is now running at about 65 percent capacity. It usually takes a few days to ramp up to 100 percent capacity," he said, adding that it will likely take less than a week to hit full-tilt.

Gasoline cracks were at a five-session low.

Singapore onshore light distillate stocks, which comprise mainly of gasoline, were up nearly 7.5 percent to a two-week high at 9.061 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 21.

Demand from Malaysia and Indonesia was lower as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan has ended.

Gasoline demand usually peaks in the month leading to, and during, Ramadan.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November fell $32.25 and $31.75 respectively to $917.00 and $912.75 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps were $7.50 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $7.00 a tonne higher from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November widened 88 cents to $6.71 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half November fell $32.75 to $925.25 a tonne, lowest since Aug. 19 at $925.00.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half November and first-half December narrowed for the first time in five session to $5.50 from $6.00 a tonne.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- fell $12.87 to $114.28 a tonne premium, lowest since Aug. 11 at $112.30 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF slipped 7 cents to $18.67 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- fell $1.05 to $10.97 a barrel, lowest in a week.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: None. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 924.75/925.75 958.00 -32.75 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 100.38/100.48 104.06 -3.63 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 916.00/918.00 949.25 -32.25 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 911.75/913.75 944.50 -31.75 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 123.07/123.17 126.82 -3.70 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 121.15/121.25 124.90 -3.70 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 119.05/119.15 122.80 -3.70 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.62/18.72 18.74 -0.07

