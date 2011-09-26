SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Asia's naphtha price was down for the sixth session on Monday to reach its lowest in about three months, while cracks were at a two-session low as sentiment was weighed down by weak plastic margins and cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha buyer, bought LPG for end-October delivery but was not in the market to buy naphtha so far.

The Taiwanese firm can replace some 15 percent of its naphtha feedstock with LPG.

It had on last Wednesday restarted its 700,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) cracker after shutting it on May 12 following a LPG pipeline fire.

"Naphtha demand is lower-than-expected due to weak petrochemical margins and LPG prices being more competitive," said a North Asian trader.

"Previously, buyers could stock up feedstock in advance, ahead of winter. But this year, they cannot because of the price risks."

Concerns of a weak global economy ahead lingered, as this could crimp demand and further batter the olefins and plastics markets.

"I think the outlook for next year looks increasingly difficult as Asian (petrochemical) margins for the non-integrated producers are already very weak, or negative in some cases," said Paul Hodges, chairman of chemicals consulting firm International eChem.

"China seems to have a major inventory build-up all down the chain leading to a major increase in its polyethylene exports to Northeast Asia, Latin America and Southeast Asia."

"I fear there is an increasing risk of a bloodbath in Asian ethylene/polyethylene margins next year, if supply in China and the rest of Asia continues to expand, whilst demand stagnates."

Gasoline cracks in contrast remained firm due mainly to tight prompt supplies and healthy demand from Vietnam for now.

Petrolimex bought 60,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for October loading last Friday, less than a week after it bought 30,000 tonnes for late September delivery.

The premium paid for the October cargoes were around $1.50 to $2.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It has an outstanding term tender to buy 60,000 tonnes of gasoline for fourth quarter delivery.

* SWAPS OUTRIGHTS (CFR Japan): October and November fell $32.50 and $32.88 respectively to $879.50 and $875.00 a tonne.

* EAST-WEST SPREADS (The differential between CFR Japan swaps and Northwest Europe swaps): Asia's October swaps were $6.75 a tonne higher than Northwest European values versus $7.88 a tonne higher from the previous session.

* SWAPS CRACKS: Discounts on crack spreads for November narrowed 12 cents to $5.73 a barrel to Brent crude.

* JAPAN OPEN-SPEC NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO: The price for front-month first-half November fell $32.25 to $887.50 a tonne, lowest since June 28 at $878.50.

* BACKWARDATION/CONTANGO: The intermonth spread backwardation between first-half November and first-half December narrowed 50 cents at $5.00 a tonne, lowest since Sept. 13 at the same level.

* CRACK SPREAD NAF-SIN-CRK: Cracks for first-half November -- the profits or losses of refining Brent crude into naphtha -- slipped $3.97 to $115.38 a tonne.

* NAPHTHA TENDERS: HPCL offered two cargoes for Oct. 18-20 loading from Vizag in a tender closing on Sept. 27.

- Each cargo is 25,000-30,000 tonnes.

* NAPHTHA CASH DEALS: None.

* REFORMING MARGINS: Gasoline's premium to naphtha GL92-SIN-DIF recovered the 38 cents lost on Friday to reach $18.67 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CRACKS GL92-SIN-CRK: Cracks -- premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline -- were firm at $11.95 a barrel.

* GASOLINE CASH TRADES: One deal.

- Trafigura sold to Glencore a 92-octane cargo for Oct. 18-22 loading at $114.90 a barrel. PRODUCT Price Prev Change NOV11 NAPHTHA NAF-1H-TYO 887.00/888.00 919.75 -32.25 SPOT NAPHTHA NETBACK NAF-SIN 96.18/96.28 99.81 -3.58 OCT NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 878.50/880.50 912.00 -32.50 NOV NAPHTHA SWAPS NAF-1M-S 874.00/876.00 907.88 -32.88 SPOT GASOLINE 97 UNL GL97-SIN 119.75/119.85 123.00 -3.20 SPOT GASOLINE 95 UNL GL95-SIN 117.50/117.60 120.75 -3.20 SPOT GASOLINE 92 UNL GL92-SIN 114.85/114.95 118.10 -3.20 SPOT 92RON/NAF GL92-SIN-DIF 18.57/18.77 18.29 +0.38

RECENT OIL PRODUCT TRADES Asia... Europe............

ASIA NAPHTHA MARKET NEWS Tenders.... Arbitrage....... Spot trades... Asia naphtha cracker maintenance..

ASIA GASOLINE MARKET NEWS Tenders...... Arbitrage..... China gasoline news... Indonesia news....

GLOBAL REFINERY NEWS Asia maintenance... Europe maintenance....... Outages..... (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)